Armstrong Commercial Laundry Systems Launch New 'Mobile-Friendly' Website

Armstrong Commercial Laundry Systems launched their new website in December 2016 designed to improve the 'user experience'. The websites new features include: greater functionality, clearer navigation and additional equipment information.

Armstrong Commercial Laundry - Thomas Lowes

Armstrong Commercial Laundry - Thomas Lowes

-- Armstrong endeavour to deliver the best customer service in the commercial laundry industry and the innovative website continues on this theme to provide customers with an informative experience.As over a six month period 30% of site traffic was from mobiles. Armstrong's principal aim is for the website to be more mobile and tablet responsive. This allows customers to view the Armstrong website with ease from whichever device they were using.Tom Lowes, Director of Armstrong Commercial Laundry Systems said:'We are delighted to be providing potential customers with the much improved website, which will reinforce our position as a leader in the Commercial Laundry Equipment market'Armstrong Commercial Laundry Systems invite you to visit their website and welcome any feedback you may have.Armstrong Commercial Laundry Systems is a caring, fourth generation family owned business, also one the oldest commercial laundry companies in the U.K. It was founded in 1878 and supplies the widest range of industrial and commercial washers, dryers and ironers. Their Spares Department have a fully comprehensive range to cover most manufacturers and models. Also, a Service Department with their directly employed engineers and support from the widest U.K Dealer Service network are just a call away for breakdowns and installations - both sections expertly supported by the Technical Department.: Thomas Lowes: 01635 263410: thomas.lowes@armstrong-laundry.co.ukArmstrong Commercial Laundry SystemsAmpere RoadNewburyBerkshireRG14 2AEJS170206