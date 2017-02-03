News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Armstrong Commercial Laundry Systems Launch New 'Mobile-Friendly' Website
Armstrong Commercial Laundry Systems launched their new website in December 2016 designed to improve the 'user experience'. The websites new features include: greater functionality, clearer navigation and additional equipment information.
As over a six month period 30% of site traffic was from mobiles. Armstrong's principal aim is for the website to be more mobile and tablet responsive. This allows customers to view the Armstrong website with ease from whichever device they were using.
Tom Lowes, Director of Armstrong Commercial Laundry Systems said:
'We are delighted to be providing potential customers with the much improved website, which will reinforce our position as a leader in the Commercial Laundry Equipment market'
Armstrong Commercial Laundry Systems invite you to visit their website and welcome any feedback you may have.
Armstrong Commercial Laundry Systems is a caring, fourth generation family owned business, also one the oldest commercial laundry companies in the U.K. It was founded in 1878 and supplies the widest range of industrial and commercial washers, dryers and ironers. Their Spares Department have a fully comprehensive range to cover most manufacturers and models. Also, a Service Department with their directly employed engineers and support from the widest U.K Dealer Service network are just a call away for breakdowns and installations - both sections expertly supported by the Technical Department.
Press contact
Name: Thomas Lowes
Telephone: 01635 263410
Email: thomas.lowes@
Website: https://www.armstrong-
Address:
Armstrong Commercial Laundry Systems
Ampere Road
Newbury
Berkshire
RG14 2AE
JS170206
Contact
Armstrong Commercial Laundry - Thomas Lowes
***@armstrong-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse