February 2017





Save the Dates!! Azerbaijani invites you to the Novruz Festival – Starting March 20th

A special and unique celebration to kick start your spring season
 
 
Listed Under

DUBAI, UAE - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- If you delight in pleasant gatherings and love to have a good time with family, you are invited to Azerbaijan. To celebrate the most awaited and cheerful celebrations of the start of agricultural activities and restoration of nature and sunny days. According to the Representative Office of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan in GCC the Novruz Festivities 2017 are going to big and major plans are underway to ensure this.

Novruz Bayramı, as the festival is also known, is a traditional Azerbaijani holiday that signals the start of springtime in the Land of magic colors. The Festival dates back as far as 5,000 years ago and is a celebration of renewal and rebirth. Novruz, takes place in Azerbaijan every year between March 20th and March 22nd and is celebrated for 7 days. It is characterized by a deep cultural heritage including grand banquets, fascinating customs and a reawakened sensation of good cheer and hope for the New Year.

Speaking about the festival, Rashid AL Noori, the Chairman of the Representative Office said "GCC Nationals and residents will love Novruz most because it's a family affair. The festivity is not just a holiday to denote the commencement of spring. It is a holiday of the equality of the people and it draws together various sections of the population and enhances their mutual admiration, mutual understanding, and social coherence."

Novruz celebrations often begin four weeks before the definite day of festivity, and since the festival is associated with nature and the elements, four Wednesdays of the four weeks are dedicated to one of the each nature elements. I.e. Water (Su Charhshanba), Fire (Odlu Charhshanba) Earth (Torpaq Charhshanba), Last Wednesday (Akhir Charhshanba). As with most significant festivals in Azerbaijan, a substantial part of Novruz celebrations revolve around food–children are given sweets and tables are set with Khoncha- a big silver or copper tray with the most exquisite decorations such as hand-painted eggs, candles and Semeni-green wheat sprouts that symbolize rebirth. The table is also filled with traditional dishes. According to ancient beliefs in Azerbaijan, a table filled with food guarantees its abundance for the rest of the year. So throughout the holiday, the women of the house, make sure that the table is set with no less than seven different dishes.

Dayana Persan, the general manager of the Representative Office and a native of Azerbaijan said that the Novruz Bayrami is a family celebration. According to her, when the entire family draws together around a well-laden table of distinctive national meals and sweets, peace and clemency reign as everyone forgets all the mistakes, and unity is seen once again. "The ceremony is even more fun mainly in the regions Gabala and Guba as one gets to see nature waking up and new life is initiated. While still experiencing the Novruz festivities in its raw state," She added.

When asked about what he loves most in the Novruz festivals, Mr. Rashid AL Noori said: "I love the Family spirit, the togetherness, the delicious halal food, the sweet symbols of the holiday, benevolence and charity for those in need and the purification and renewal fire ritual."

The Novruz Festival is recognized as part of the Azerbaijan's Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO. Apart from the joys this festival brings to families, the ceremonies provide awesome outdoor activities. The highlight of the holiday is a ritual where a bonfire is lit, and people jump over it. The ritual is considered an irreplaceable attribute of the celebration, and signifies renovation and growing in strength. Families from GCC will love this festival as their children can join Azerbaijani children in roaming around the neighborhood knocking on doors and leaving hats, hiding nearby to gather sweets. A tradition that may remind them of Qatar's Garangao Festival, GCC's Qarqe'an, Lebanon's Eid il-Burbara, or Western world's Halloween trick or treating.

With this official invite by the Ministry of Culture & Tourism of Azerbaijan. Save the dates, book your tickets and take your family to Azerbaijan for the unforgettable experience of the Novruz Festivals.

The people of Azerbaijan are famous for their Hospitality and they celebrate all festivals and events with great enthusiasm. There are several Azerbaijan holidays and events throughout the year. The busiest month is May, largely because of Baku's many food festivals and jazz concerts. A majority of the locals are Muslims so Ramadan (also called Ramazan) is one of the most important and highly anticipated celebrations in the country. There are also plenty of national days honoring important historical events during the struggle for independence. For more information email: marcom@ourazerbaijan.com

