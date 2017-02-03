News By Tag
Better care for this Brazilian body wave hair extension with these tips
Brazilian body wave hair extensions are simple amazing. If you find your look dull, go for this hair extension.
Care them as your own hair
You have to treat them as 100% natural hair. You need to wash them with moisturized shampoo having nice smell. For adding better styling and softness to your hair, use hair conditioner. It is necessary to use conditioner once in a week to maintain the softness and protection of your hair.
Opt for scalp treatment
You should massage your hair with olive oil regularly to keep your hair shiny all the time. The conditioner cannot reach the roots of your hair. So keep the roots nourished, there is need to go for oiling regularly. It will resolve your dryness issues. If you are suffering from dandruff, go for tea tree oil. Apply this oil twice in a week to get rid of dandruff. You need to do gentle massage in your rootswith your fingers. Some people apply oil only on hairs and do not apply it properly on roots. It is the wrong way to apply oil. Use your fingers gently to massage hair roots. You can repeat this process to bring back shine to your hair. But please take care that your hair does not become too oily.
Always use wide tooth comb
The wide tooth comb can better detangle your hairs. Combing your hair is also an art. The proper combing will protect your hair for long and will prevent maximum hair fall. Start combing from the middle of the hair and reach till the end.
Wrapping your hair
You can keep them tangle free using this wrapping method. Sometimes, the hair gets messy when you get up in the morning if you are not sleeping properly. The better way is to wrap them with silky scarf. It will keep them straight whole night. Your hair damage and breakage of hair will reduce to greater extent and your time will be saved in detangling your hair.
These are some basic tips that will keep your hair healthy and shiny for long time. So, don't be afraid from different hair styling and treatments. It's all in your hands to maintain natural look of your hair. You can choose any hair extension of your choice but Brazilian is the best hair extensions so far. There are more color options and it gives 100% natural look to your hair. You can change your boring look with this interesting hair styling. You can do research before going for any hair styling. Your family and friends can be helpful in this. But don't go by their opinion blindly as there may be possibility that their hair got damaged because of careless behavior. They may have not taken proper care of their hair that resulted into damage and breakage. So, add more styling to the look of your hair with Brazilian hair extension without any fear.
More:-http://noirbeauteextension.com/
