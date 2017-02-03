News By Tag
CleanAll Group Drawing Smiles to Customers With Professional End of Lease Cleaning Services
The excited CleanAll Group team says, "We have been delivering smiles to our customers for the past 11 years, and we are thankful to the warm support our loyal customers have extended to us in the course of our journey." The management at CleanAll Group adds, "For any business to succeed it is extremely important to keep its customers happy, and that's exactly what we have been doing since the inception of our company."
When your lease ends or you plan to move into your dream house, your priority would be to get your lease bond back and move out of the current rented apartment or house. The lease bond money is precious as you can use it to move and settle in the new house. We completely understand how important it is to get your bond back; we believe every penny matters.
CleanAll Group management team says, "Getting your lease bond back is a challenge, especially the landlords are picky about the condition of the house, property when you hand it back to them. They check every nook and corner to make sure everything is spanking clean, neat. They do not want to spend on cleaning the property to show it the next prospects."
They further assert, "We know the points, areas that property owner's check to make sure everything is clean and neat before they release your lease bond. We make a checklist of cleaning areas in kitchen, bathroom, bedrooms, stairway, exteriors, lounge room, and balcony to make sure we do not miss any nook or corner cleaning the house sparkling shiny."
Freddy Zhong at CleanAll Group says, "Our professional cleaners strive to achieve 100% customer satisfaction for every project we undertake, our services come with a 24 hours guarantee. CleanAll Group professionals will offer free services within the next 24 hours of first cleaning, if in case the property owner is not satisfied with our initial cleaning."
CleanAll Group's team of 20 professional, highly experienced, and well-trained end of lease cleaners in Sydney can help you get your lease bond back with their excellent cleaning services. Freddy from CleanAll Group Says, " or professionals have the expertise in delivering spanking clean and neat end of lease cleaning for any sector whether it's a home lease, or commercial apartment lease, we make sure that you get your bond back once it ends."
About CleanAll Group:
CleanAll Group started as a family owner cleaning services company, as Dream House Cleaning in the year 2005, and has been delivering spanking clean and neat residential, industrial, and commercial cleaning services. With the loyal support of its customers, the company has grown to become a 20 professional strong company and changed its name to CleanAll Group in the year 2014.
For more information, please visit CleanAll Group Website at http://cleanallgroup.com.au/
Contact
CleanAll Group
1300736756
***@cleanallgroup.com.au
