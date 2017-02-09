News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Top Resort in Coron Joins the 24th PTAA Travel Tour Expo
Amazing travel deals from Club Paradise Palawan, a top resort in Coron, await guests at the 24th PTAA Travel Tour Expo.
Discover other exciting offers for Boracay, Tagaytay and Ortigas from The Discovery Leisure Company (TDLCI), a homegrown hospitality group. Have a sneak peek of "A World of Discovery" through a fun Virtual Reality viewing area at the booth showcasing a 360 degree view of TDLCI's hotels and resorts. . An additional discount of 5% off the bill await My Discovery Elite members during the expo.
Discover these exciting Suite Deals for Palawan at http://www.clubparadisepalawan.com/
About Club Paradise Palawan
Club Paradise Palawan is a 19-hectare island resort in Dimakya Island of Coron, dotted along UNESCO's marine sanctuary. The exclusive property features 54 rooms and cottages with scenic views of nature, as well as a spa, restaurant, and two bars. Coron is a haven for the gentle dugong, colorful flora and fauna, and world-class reef and wreck dive sites. Exciting day trip options include Coron Island Tour, Calauit Safari, Bottom Fishing and Island Hopping.
Club Paradise Palawan is one of five properties of The Discovery Leisure Company's portfolio of distinctive hotels and resorts. Get updates through Club Paradise Palawan's official website at http://www.clubparadisepalawan.com.
About The Discovery Leisure Company, Inc
The Discovery Leisure Company, Inc. is a Filipino hospitality group that manages a collection of hotels and resorts in exquisite locations around the Philippines. Its distinctive destinations inspire authentic experiences for every traveler, from Discovery Suites Manila, Discovery Country Suites Tagaytay, Discovery Shores Boracay, Club Paradise in Coron, Palawan and Discovery Primea Makati.
The Discovery Leisure Company, Inc.'s portfolio of award-winning properties is known worldwide for its signature Filipino hospitality, marked by genuine and personalized "Service That's All Heart".
Contact
Jane Santiago
***@discovery.com.ph
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 09, 2017