News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Cabinet Approves Rs. 2,351 Crore Digital Literacy Scheme by PMGDISHA
As per official statement, the PMGDISHA will commence with digitally training 2.5 million candidates in the current fiscal year, 27.5 million in 2017-18 and 30 million in 2018-19. Each of the 2,50,000 gram panchayats are anticipated to register an average of 200 to 300 candidates to ensure equitable geographical reach.
Digitally literate persons would be able to operate digital access devices such as tablets, smart phones, etc., and send/ receive emails, browse internet, access govt Services, undertaking cashless transactions, search for information etc. thereby use information technology to actively participate in the process of nation building.
Ministry of electronics and IT will implement the scheme with states and union territories. It will train individuals on performing cashless transactions VIA mobile phones, digital wallets, mobile banking, unified payments interface (UPI) and Aadhaar enabled payment system (AEPS).
For Daily Market Updates, Please visit our Blog http://www.pinnaclefinancial.in/
Contact
Pinnacle Market Investment Advisory
9039035252
***@pinnaclefinancial.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse