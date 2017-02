Cabinet Approves Rs. 2,351 Crore Digital Literacy Scheme by PMGDISHA

Pmgdisha

-- The Union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a the digital literacy scheme of Rs 2,351 crore, under 'Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan' (PMGDISHA), to make 60 million rural households digitally literate in two years. This is a welcome step aimed at promoting a less-cash economy subsequent on the discontinuation of high-value currency notes from 9 November 2016.As per official statement, the PMGDISHA will commence with digitally training 2.5 million candidates in the current fiscal year, 27.5 million in 2017-18 and 30 million in 2018-19. Each of the 2,50,000 gram panchayats are anticipated to register an average of 200 to 300 candidates to ensure equitable geographical reach.Digitally literate persons would be able to operate digital access devices such as tablets, smart phones, etc., and send/ receive emails, browse internet, access govt Services, undertaking cashless transactions, search for information etc. thereby use information technology to actively participate in the process of nation building.Ministry of electronics and IT will implement the scheme with states and union territories. It will train individuals on performing cashless transactions VIA mobile phones, digital wallets, mobile banking, unified payments interface (UPI) and Aadhaar enabled payment system (AEPS).For Daily Market Updates, Please visit our Blog http://www.pinnaclefinancial.in/ blog/