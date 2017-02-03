News By Tag
BUZZ Communications Celebrates 10 Years as Trusted PR Agency & pledges to continue guide Brands
Recently BUZZ has been adjudged amongst Top10 PR Agencies of India!
As one of the fastest growing Public Relations Agencies, BUZZ has achieved significant organic growth since its inception in February 2007. Today, BUZZ's reach is Pan India (Headquarter in New Delhi, Reachout Offices in Metro Cities and Associate Offices in over 200 cities). To give International reach to its Clients, BUZZ has also forayed globally, with strategic Alliances in SAARC, Dubai and Canada.
Speaking on the 10th Anniversary celebrations, Achal Paul, Founder Director, BUZZ Communications India said, "We are very excited to achieve this milestone, which has got further amplified as we have also been ranked amongst Top 10 PR Agencies of India. We started BUZZ 10 years ago with a client-first philosophy and commitment to providing top-quality 360 degree communication services across the entire landscape - PR, Events, and Advertising. This is still a firm hallmark today as we deliver proven, deeply experienced teams that bring valuable contribution to our Clients."
Focusing on equipping Clients to build sustainable platforms in new markets, BUZZ Communications has made a reputation by working on leading international brands in India viz TOYOTA, JCB, HITACHI, Tata Hitachi, KONE, European Union, La Trobe University, Ajman Free Zone…to name a few and having them flourish within the continent of Asia with the necessary tools to generate buzz across PAN India resulting in long term brand building.
"On this memorable occasion, we express our sincere gratitude to our Clients, Affiliates and Media who have supported our endeavors. We look forward to your continuous encouragement as we devote ourselves to forever exceeding expectations, while staying the course of integrity, quality and agility. I dare say that our Clients have been hugely benefitted by our professional services, which in turn has helped us earn desired credibility in the market place." added Achal Paul.
What some of our Affiliates have to say on the 10th Anniversary of BUZZ Communications
Ireland + Hall Communications Inc. Canada:
"BUZZ Communications leading Communication Management Agency with a 360 degree approach and with today's push in creating affiliate partnerships that share your vision in impactful Public Relations and Marketing services - campaigns, it is smart business to forge a relationship with smart firms in key growing markets,"
Says Lowell Hall, Co Founder, Managing Director of Ireland + Hall Communications Inc. Canada
Triune Group, Bangladesh
"It is indeed a great pleasure for us to work with BUZZ Communications as their Affiliate Partner in Bangladesh. During our long association, we have found them a thorough professional full service PR and Communications Agency under the able guidance and leadership of its Founder Director Achal Paul. We have worked with them on a number of projects and it was always a rewarding experience for us. On this auspicious occasion of 10th anniversary of the Company, we extend our heartiest felicitations to Achal and his Team, and wish them all best in years to come" says Kazi Wahidul Alam Chairman & Managing Director of Triune Group, Bangladesh.
eMedia Solutions, India
"My association with Founder & Director BUZZ Communications Mr. Achal Paul is for over two decades. Thanks to his die-hard professionalism, strong integrity, hard working nature, and ability to deliver at most difficult situations and well in time BUZZ is buzzing around and our relationship has grown by leaps and bound says Pragyan Bhattacharya, Director eMedia Solutions, India
About BUZZ Communications India:
BUZZ Communications is one of the leading Communication Management Agency with a 360 degree approach and perhaps the only PR Agency that offers a wide spectrum of Communications Needs viz Event Management, Advertising, Digital Marketing and other Marketing Communication requirements that clients may have from time to time. BUZZ has PAN India reach with its head office in New Delhi, Reach Out Offices in Metro cities and Associate Offices in over 200 cities in India. BUZZ's international reach is to SAARC, Dubai and Canada. For any further information please visit www.buzzcomm.in
Contact
Achal Paul
***@buzzcomm.in
