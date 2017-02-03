 
Rewards & Recognitions Activity in Trifid Research

 
 
INDORE, India - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Trifid Research celebrates every year their achievement with each events. It is 2nd largest stock advisory organization in Indore.

Trifid Research is one of the best leading financial advisory company in India. We have  provided different services like – Stock, Equity, Comex and Forex. In trifid research, our main motive of creating better investments awareness among the investors in terms of safety in the form of NSE & BSE.

Mainly best thing is, Trifid Research is organized to (R&R) activities that's means Rewards and Recognitions in every month.  The occasion us in a great moment of motivation and celebrations for all of us. Trifid research provides lots of gifts and chocolates, all of those employees, whose perform very well in every month.

R&R  reminds us of the strengths, unity and motivation for all the trifidians members. To make this special day, all employees are performing to lots of performance like – dance, singing, mimicry, poetry,script writer, drama actors and outstanding senior speech. These all activities, shows our value, morals in our life and work.

Trifid Research, it always makes a video recording to every event for our future remembrance. You can easily find out, our YouTube channels.

More Details, click here -  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FCDfTu4NiSQ



You can also subscribe this video on our YouTube channel.

R&R  is one of the most important part in our trifid family, these celebrations energized all employees members and great lesson for all trifidians in futures.These, all activities have become most important and memorable part for all http://www.trifidresearch.com

