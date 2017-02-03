 
News By Tag
* OctoFrost IQF
* Iqf Tunnel Freezer
* Individual Quick Freezing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Malmö
  Skane
  Sweden
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543


OctoFrost IQF tunnel freezer – the optimal solution for frozen food producers

The OctoFrost™ tunnel freezer is an IQF freezer that uses an innovative technology, offering a unique set of features. The IQF technology ensures the high quality of the frozen foods, superior to traditional methods of freezing.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
OctoFrost IQF
Iqf Tunnel Freezer
Individual Quick Freezing

Industry:
Food

Location:
Malmö - Skane - Sweden

MALMö, Sweden - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The OctoFrost™ tunnel freezer is an IQF freezer that uses an innovative technology, offering a unique set of features. The IQF technology ensures the high quality of the frozen foods, superior to traditional methods of freezing. IQF or Individually Quick Freezing is a method that doesn't allow large ice crystals to form in the product's cells. Each unit of product is individually frozen, therefore particles do not cohere, resulting in a premium final product, with no lumps and perfect separation.

The OctoFrost™ IQF tunnel freezer can individually quick freeze volumes between 500-15000 kg/h, obtaining great results even with sticky, fragile and difficult products.

Representing the latest innovations within IQF freezing, the OctoFrost™ tunnel freezer was created with a number of technical features that ensure an optimal freezing solution for frozen food producers.

Optimal air configuration

The IQF technology used by OctoFrost™ tunnel freezer distinguishes itself from traditional solutions, due to its high-performance fans and perforated bedplates. The movement of the bedplates, together with the unique airflow created, ensures a perfect separation of the frozen product, delicately handling fragile and difficult products in order to avoid lump formation and fines.

Throughout the process of IQF freezing, the Octofrost™ tunnel freezer allows optimal airflow and pressure ratios, controlling and adjusting aerodynamics in separate freezing zones. This way, the final products present a natural appearance, having a minimum level of dehydration. In addition, snow formation is prevented, allowing many hours of uptime between defrost.

Flexibility

Other impressive features of the OctoFrost™ IQF tunnel freezer are its flexibility and easy operation, thanks to its removable bedplates and operating panel. It takes only a couple of minutes to change the bedplates, allowing you to maintain the production capacity. Also, cross contamination between different batches of products is prevented, thanks to the bedplate feature.

Cleanability

With OctoFrost™ IQF tunnel freezer, food safety is taken to a new level, due to its easy-to-clean design. Cleaning is fast and accurate, thanks to a design that was created to be one hermetic unit, with round corners, sloping surfaces and a lateral wall that can be easily opened. Using water jets and a foam generator, the Clean In Place system guarantees that every part of the freezer is efficiently cleaned. The unmatched cleanability of OctoFrost™ IQF tunnel freezer meets and surpasses all global standards for Food Process Equipment.

Energy efficiency

The airflow is independently controlled in each freezing zone by high-performance fans. The fans can be adjusted, ensuring a high heat transfer and freezing capacity. Their design and functionality were created in order to ensure energy efficiency, making OctoFrost™ IQF tunnel freezer a sustainable solution with low environmental impact and cost-efficiency.

Low energy consumption and waste prevention are powerful advantages of the OctoFrost™ tunnel freezer, when compared to standard freezers. The compact octagon body ensures efficient aerodynamics inside the freezer, especially in the fluidizing freezing zone. The compact design and less turbulence require less fan power consumption, resulting in energy efficiency.

For more information, please visit http://www.octofrost.com/
End
Source:OctoFrost
Email:***@yahoo.com
Tags:OctoFrost IQF, Iqf Tunnel Freezer, Individual Quick Freezing
Industry:Food
Location:Malmö - Skane - Sweden
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Adserving iAgency.ro PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share