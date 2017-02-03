News By Tag
OctoFrost IQF tunnel freezer – the optimal solution for frozen food producers
The OctoFrost™ tunnel freezer is an IQF freezer that uses an innovative technology, offering a unique set of features. The IQF technology ensures the high quality of the frozen foods, superior to traditional methods of freezing.
The OctoFrost™ IQF tunnel freezer can individually quick freeze volumes between 500-15000 kg/h, obtaining great results even with sticky, fragile and difficult products.
Representing the latest innovations within IQF freezing, the OctoFrost™ tunnel freezer was created with a number of technical features that ensure an optimal freezing solution for frozen food producers.
Optimal air configuration
The IQF technology used by OctoFrost™ tunnel freezer distinguishes itself from traditional solutions, due to its high-performance fans and perforated bedplates. The movement of the bedplates, together with the unique airflow created, ensures a perfect separation of the frozen product, delicately handling fragile and difficult products in order to avoid lump formation and fines.
Throughout the process of IQF freezing, the Octofrost™ tunnel freezer allows optimal airflow and pressure ratios, controlling and adjusting aerodynamics in separate freezing zones. This way, the final products present a natural appearance, having a minimum level of dehydration. In addition, snow formation is prevented, allowing many hours of uptime between defrost.
Flexibility
Other impressive features of the OctoFrost™ IQF tunnel freezer are its flexibility and easy operation, thanks to its removable bedplates and operating panel. It takes only a couple of minutes to change the bedplates, allowing you to maintain the production capacity. Also, cross contamination between different batches of products is prevented, thanks to the bedplate feature.
Cleanability
With OctoFrost™ IQF tunnel freezer, food safety is taken to a new level, due to its easy-to-clean design. Cleaning is fast and accurate, thanks to a design that was created to be one hermetic unit, with round corners, sloping surfaces and a lateral wall that can be easily opened. Using water jets and a foam generator, the Clean In Place system guarantees that every part of the freezer is efficiently cleaned. The unmatched cleanability of OctoFrost™ IQF tunnel freezer meets and surpasses all global standards for Food Process Equipment.
Energy efficiency
The airflow is independently controlled in each freezing zone by high-performance fans. The fans can be adjusted, ensuring a high heat transfer and freezing capacity. Their design and functionality were created in order to ensure energy efficiency, making OctoFrost™ IQF tunnel freezer a sustainable solution with low environmental impact and cost-efficiency.
Low energy consumption and waste prevention are powerful advantages of the OctoFrost™ tunnel freezer, when compared to standard freezers. The compact octagon body ensures efficient aerodynamics inside the freezer, especially in the fluidizing freezing zone. The compact design and less turbulence require less fan power consumption, resulting in energy efficiency.
