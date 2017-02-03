 
Ways to switch from yahoo to Gmail

 
 
LOS ANGELES - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Now it's quite easy to switch from yahoo account to Gmail account with few simple steps. There are number of reasons due to which yahoo user switches to Gmail but the most common reason seems many email users feel that Gmail make certain the enhanced security and privacy of your account than Yahoo mail. They also experience that the speed and features of Gmail and the spam blocking capability is very much advanced than Yahoo.

Along with this there are also some other reasons due to which users are thinking to switch from yahoo to Gmail. Gmail has localization for more than 50 languages so it is used by most of the users all across. One of the positive features is that your Yahoo mail deletes in 4 months period if not used while, time for Gmail is nine months.

Here you will get complete steps on how to switch from yahoo to Gmail

Step first:

·        First of all you need to login into your Yahoo account

·        If you are using Yahoo Mail Classic, then what you need is to switch to All New Yahoo mail.

·        After this visit your account inbox.

·        Choose display name written at top Hi, "your name"

·        You can also visit account info and then Sign-in to your account once again to verify.

·        You also need to visit Account info page> to set language, site and time zone.

·        Then set your language to Yahoo! United Kingdom and adjust the time zone accordingly.

·        Save settings.

Step second:

·        After this you need to Sign out from your account.

·        Tap to close browser and then Sign back in

·        After this you need to accept the Terms and Services

·        Check your mailbox page and select the forwarding option.

·        Now tap on Access Yahoo! Mail by means of POP

·        It's your choice to choose options like download spam or not.

·        Finally you are done with your Yahoo mail account

Step 3-

·        Now for switching you need to log-in to your Gmail account

·        Choose mail settings> Accounts>Import Tab> then Import mail and contacts

·        You can also tap on Import from another address, in case you have previously chosen an account to import from.

·        Enter your username, tap to continue and type your password.

·        Tap to continue once again.

·        After this tap to start import.

Finally you are done and keep in mind that it may take 2 days to start seeing your messages. You have effectively switched from Yahoo Mail to Gmail. If you need any sort of tech help you can dial a toll-free yahoo or Gmail customer support accordingly to fix the error instantly.

