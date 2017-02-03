News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Award winning holiday parks announced for 2017
The finest in European holiday parks have been unveiled for the fourth year running
With over 250,000 guests per year staying in one of 800 holiday parks, visitors are invited to rate their experiences based on a number of criteria. This allows holiday makers to easily choose the best properties while rewarding parks for their excellence.
Best holiday parks in the Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands
With the majority of their holiday parks in the Benelux and Germany, HolidayParkSpecials award the best parks per country for the highest overall ratings. Efteling Bosrijk was awarded the best holiday park in the Netherlands for the 4th year running with an overall rating of 8.8.
"What an enormous compliment to be elected for the fourth year in a row the 'Best holiday park in the Netherlands.' This award is agreat accolade in an already festive year, as Efteling celebrates its 65th anniversary. With the unveiling of our new holiday park Efteling Loonsche Land, we can introduce our enchanting accommodations to even more national and international guests," Nicole Scheffers, Manager Sales & International Efteling.
The award for the best holiday park in Germany went to Lindner Ferienpark Nürburgring, a luxury resort near Nürburgring race track. The Belgian winner was Domaine Le Boulac in the Ardennes. DroomParken won the award for the best park group this year. One of the lesser known groups in the UK, DroomParken have 11 parks in the Netherlands and specialise in relaxing breaks in nature-rich recreational areas.
HolidayParkSpecials Awards Criteria
To participate in the awards, a holiday park must have received at least 10 reviews in the previous year. The average scores are taken into account when choosing the winner.
For the full list of award winners, please visit HolidayParkSpecials (http://www.holidayparkspecials.co.uk/
About HolidayParkSpecials.co.uk
HolidayParkSpecials is an online holiday provider that specialises in offering accommodations in holiday parks. HolidayParkSpecials is part of Bungalow Booker B.V., one of the market leaders in the Dutch tourism industry, founded in 2005. HolidayParkSpecials work with over 700 holiday parks in Europe, including parks in France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Belgium, and the Netherlands. This number is growing daily. Together with the sites BungalowSpecials.nl, BungalowSpecials.be, FerienparkSpecials.de, and sister company Hotel Booker B.V. (known from the sites HotelSpecials.nl and HotelSpecials.de)
Media Contact
Georgia Walker
g.walker@bungalowspecials.nl
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse