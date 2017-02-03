 
News By Tag
* Huxford Group
* Huxford Group Hong Kong
* Huxford Hong Kong
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Investment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Central District
  Hong Kong Island
  Hong Kong
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543


Huxford Group to recommend Chinese industrial companies for 2017

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Huxford Group
Huxford Group Hong Kong
Huxford Hong Kong

Industry:
Investment

Location:
Central District - Hong Kong Island - Hong Kong

CENTRAL DISTRICT, Hong Kong - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Huxford Group today announced the release of its latest series findings on China. Research and statistics from last year yielded great potential.

Huxford Group's publication canvassed 150 large and medium-sized Chinese companies seeking their views on prospective plans. The survey conducts proprietary evidence research to validate investment theses on behalf the analysts at Huxford Group.

Huxford Group's Chief Investment Officer commented on the recommendations saying "The survey underscores our focus on investment themes that integrate the insights of equity strategists and equity analysts and highlight our commitment to putting clients at the forefront of the most-timely investment debates here at Huxford Group."

Huxford Group's Chief Financial Officer also added "The latest publication is focussed on buying industrials ahead of the strengthening in the corporate cycle. The two key findings of the survey are the following: Corporates seem intensely focused on productivity gains versus raw capacity additions. Investors should watch out for margin improvement in the coming quarters."

About Us - http://huxfordgroup.com/

As an independent investment advisory firm, Huxford Group can offer financial planning and diversified, risk-managed investment to a variety of investors. Designing investment solutions, while assessing risks aligned with our clients' investment styles is our goal. By providing these solutions, we can assist our clients to pursue their personal financial goals.

Each and every portfolio constructed at Huxford Group, it is tested under a variety of hypothetical markets and economic conditions. Despite having over $2.8 billion in client assets, we can continue to provide prominent solutions in order to preserve and grow client's wealth.

Being an independent firm means that we are not tied or limited to any one particular financial provider product or investment opportunity. For our clients, it means that we can gain the best investment values available, as well as institutional mutual fund shares, and of course, discount brokerage trading. We have positioned our investment advisory and retirement plan administration fees to strengthen our client's investment returns.
End
Source:
Email:***@huxfordgroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Huxford Group, Huxford Group Hong Kong, Huxford Hong Kong
Industry:Investment
Location:Central District - Hong Kong Island - Hong Kong
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share