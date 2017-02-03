News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Huxford Group to recommend Chinese industrial companies for 2017
Huxford Group's publication canvassed 150 large and medium-sized Chinese companies seeking their views on prospective plans. The survey conducts proprietary evidence research to validate investment theses on behalf the analysts at Huxford Group.
Huxford Group's Chief Investment Officer commented on the recommendations saying "The survey underscores our focus on investment themes that integrate the insights of equity strategists and equity analysts and highlight our commitment to putting clients at the forefront of the most-timely investment debates here at Huxford Group."
Huxford Group's Chief Financial Officer also added "The latest publication is focussed on buying industrials ahead of the strengthening in the corporate cycle. The two key findings of the survey are the following: Corporates seem intensely focused on productivity gains versus raw capacity additions. Investors should watch out for margin improvement in the coming quarters."
About Us - http://huxfordgroup.com/
As an independent investment advisory firm, Huxford Group can offer financial planning and diversified, risk-managed investment to a variety of investors. Designing investment solutions, while assessing risks aligned with our clients' investment styles is our goal. By providing these solutions, we can assist our clients to pursue their personal financial goals.
Each and every portfolio constructed at Huxford Group, it is tested under a variety of hypothetical markets and economic conditions. Despite having over $2.8 billion in client assets, we can continue to provide prominent solutions in order to preserve and grow client's wealth.
Being an independent firm means that we are not tied or limited to any one particular financial provider product or investment opportunity. For our clients, it means that we can gain the best investment values available, as well as institutional mutual fund shares, and of course, discount brokerage trading. We have positioned our investment advisory and retirement plan administration fees to strengthen our client's investment returns.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse