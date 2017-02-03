News By Tag
* Ben
* Colorado
* Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Allyson Patterson Appointed Managing Director at BEN Colorado
Ms. Patterson comes to BEN Colorado from Zayo Group in Boulder, where she was most recently Director of Strategic Markets and Alliances. During her time at Zayo, she also served as the Director of Community Development, Investor Relations, and Employee Programs, as well as Chief of Staff—External Relations to the CEO. She is a member of CU Women's Council and active in the entrepreneurial community in Colorado. Ms. Patterson's prior experience includes operations management and sales and trading for foundations, family investment offices and institutions at Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management. She has a B.A. in Economics from the University of Illinois.
Ms. Patterson said, "The BEN team has achieved remarkable program and network growth since the organization's inception in 2014 thanks to the valuable contributions of our members, advisors, and community partners. I am excited by the opportunity to build on the current momentum and advance our mission of support to the entrepreneurial and business communities."
Mr. Greenwood said, "Ally's extensive experience in program and relationship management makes her ideally suited to her role here. She has the dedication and passion to drive and expand BEN's engagement with local entrepreneurial, not-for-profit and academic communities in our target industries: tech, natural products, energy, healthcare and aerospace."
About BEN Colorado
The Blackstone Entrepreneurs Network in Colorado (BEN Colorado) is funded by a $3 million gift from the Blackstone Charitable Foundation (http://www.blackstone.com/
Contact
Allyson Patterson, BEN Colorado
***@bencolorado.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse