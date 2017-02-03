 
Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543


Allyson Patterson Appointed Managing Director at BEN Colorado

 
 
DENVER - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The Blackstone Entrepreneurs Network Colorado (BEN) announced today that Allyson Patterson has joined the organization in the newly created position of Managing Director, reporting to Greg Greenwood, Executive Director. Ms. Patterson will be responsible for maximizing the BEN programs' impact for its network companies, managing advisor relationships and working with Mr. Greenwood to ensure the successful sustainability of the program. She is also responsible for day-to-day team operations. BEN is dedicated to strengthening Colorado's entrepreneurial ecosystem by connecting high-growth CEOs with serially successful entrepreneurs and community resources.

Ms. Patterson comes to BEN Colorado from Zayo Group in Boulder, where she was most recently Director of Strategic Markets and Alliances. During her time at Zayo, she also served as the Director of Community Development, Investor Relations, and Employee Programs, as well as Chief of Staff—External Relations to the CEO. She is a member of CU Women's Council and active in the entrepreneurial community in Colorado. Ms. Patterson's prior experience includes operations management and sales and trading for foundations, family investment offices and institutions at Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management. She has a B.A. in Economics from the University of Illinois.

Ms. Patterson said, "The BEN team has achieved remarkable program and network growth since the organization's inception in 2014 thanks to the valuable contributions of our members, advisors, and community partners. I am excited by the opportunity to build on the current momentum and advance our mission of support to the entrepreneurial and business communities."

Mr. Greenwood said, "Ally's extensive experience in program and relationship management makes her ideally suited to her role here. She has the dedication and passion to drive and expand BEN's engagement with local entrepreneurial, not-for-profit and academic communities in our target industries: tech, natural products, energy, healthcare and aerospace."

About BEN Colorado

The Blackstone Entrepreneurs Network in Colorado (BEN Colorado) is funded by a $3 million gift from the Blackstone Charitable Foundation (http://www.blackstone.com/our-impact/blackstone-charitabl...) to the University of Colorado's Silicon Flatirons Center for Law, Technology, and Entrepreneurship (http://siliconflatirons.org/). Its objective is to identify promising Colorado companies and provide meaningful connections to help these companies scale. Learn more at: http://www.bencolorado.org/

Allyson Patterson, BEN Colorado
***@bencolorado.org
Email:***@bencolorado.org
