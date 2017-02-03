Country(s)
Chicago IV Hydration by Agenixs
Chicago's Premier IV Hydration Office ran By Anti-Aging Doctor.
IV hydration therapy is packed with vitamins, minerals, and high doses of the potent anti-oxidant IV Glutathione, known for keeping skin healthy. Glutathione is an extremely potent intracellular anti-oxidant and is strategically positioned to help repair the cellular damage caused by the free radicals that attack your skin on a daily basis. In so doing, IV Glutathione helps to repair the collagen fibers and to restore damaged skin cells (which are responsible for the darkening skin color) leading to an improvement in the tone, texture, and overall health of your skin.
Stress is a daily reality for nearly everyone and while acute stress is important for our survival, chronic stress can be very detrimental to our health. Stress wreaks havoc on every single cell, tissue, organ, and system of the body. cortisol the body's main stress hormone is the primary perpetrator.
This potent IV hydration formulation contains ample amounts of antioxidants which help to neutralize the inflammation and free radicals formed secondary to chronic stress. Also included are B vitamins, which are essential for optimal adrenal function, and Vitamin C, another stress busting nutrient whose highest concentrations are found in the adrenal glands. Magnesium helps to lower the stress response in a variety of ways, and taurine help to promote feelings of calmness and relaxation.
Agenixs is the premier anti-aging concierge medical practice in the United States, bringing together innovative research, the most up-to-date methods of evaluation and treatment, and our vast experience — with powerful, proven results.
