 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543

Chicago IV Hydration by Agenixs

Chicago's Premier IV Hydration Office ran By Anti-Aging Doctor.
 
Chicago IV Hydration
Chicago IV Hydration
CHICAGO - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Chicago IV Hydration, we will administer thirteen types of IV Therapy. Including flu and cold, to skin health, stress formula, Myers cocktail, hangover cures, performance IV, detox iv just to list a few. Our Clinic is operated by Top Anti-Aging DR Paul Savage.

IV hydration therapy is packed with vitamins, minerals, and high doses of the potent anti-oxidant IV Glutathione, known for keeping skin healthy.  Glutathione is an extremely potent intracellular anti-oxidant and is strategically positioned to help repair the cellular damage caused by the free radicals that attack your skin on a daily basis.  In so doing, IV Glutathione helps to repair the collagen fibers and to restore damaged skin cells (which are responsible for the darkening skin color) leading to an improvement in the tone, texture, and overall health of your skin.

Stress is a daily reality for nearly everyone and while acute stress is important for our survival, chronic stress can be very detrimental to our health.  Stress wreaks havoc on every single cell, tissue, organ, and system of the body. cortisol  the body's main stress hormone is the primary perpetrator.

This potent IV hydration formulation contains ample amounts of antioxidants which help to neutralize the inflammation and free radicals formed secondary to chronic stress.  Also included are B vitamins, which are essential for optimal adrenal function, and Vitamin C, another stress busting nutrient whose highest concentrations are found in the adrenal glands.  Magnesium helps to lower the stress response in a variety of ways, and taurine help to promote feelings of calmness and relaxation.

Agenixs is the premier anti-aging concierge medical practice in the United States, bringing together innovative research, the most up-to-date methods of evaluation and treatment, and our vast experience — with powerful, proven results.

End
Source:
Email:***@socialcmo.com Email Verified
Tags:Chicago Iv Hydration, Chicago Iv Therapy, Dr Paul Savage
Industry:Beauty, Health
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share