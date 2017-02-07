Outbound Travel Roadshow Opens Its 2017 Calender With Whopping Success

The Mechanism Of Travel Trade Networking Gets A Complete Revamp With Outbound Travel Roadshow Bringing All The Prominent People Of The Industry Under One Roof.

-- In a constant endeavour to facilitate all the facets of travel and tourism industry on a single platform, Outbound Travel Roadshow hosted the only multi city, multi destination travel trade roadshow held across the foremost cities of Mumbai – Kolkata – Chennai – Ahmedabad – Delhi from 17January to 24January, 2017. It was a 1 day event held in each of the above mentioned cities respectively. The event was concluded on 24January in Delhi with splendid success.Travel trade delegates representing from Croatia, United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, France, Turkey, USA, Greece, Portugal, Czech Republic and other prominent companies with a global presence were the exhibitors at OTR India edition - 1, 2017.Outbound Travel Roadshows (OTR) is a professionally organised buyer seller meet that offers networking opportunities for participating companies to showcase their products and conduct business deals. It's a trade-only event that connects buyers and suppliers of travel services and products and provides a key forum to shape the future of the industry through networking and education.Middle EastDubai- 27th February , 2017Kuwait- 28th February, 2017-02-07Doha- 1st March, 2017-02-07IndiaDelhi – 21st March, 2017Bangalore – 23rd March, 2017Mumbai – 25th March, 2017OTR is a purely B2B workshop. The buyers include the key decision makers, and buyers from the Indian Outbound Travel Trade are invited to the sessions. This includes the major decision makers from large companies to the owners and Directors of mid-size companies. Product Development Managers, contractors along with the management figures attend OTR. The leading market players have attended OTR in the past from companies, like Kuoni, Thomas Cook, Cox and Kings to name a few.Expressing his delight at the OTR 2016, MR. Staffan Nilsson, Director, FIT bookings.com said "Outbound Travel Roadshow launched in the year 2004, is a brainchild of Sphere Travelmedia & Exhibitions Pvt Ltd. The organisation is into B2B and B2C travel and tourism exhibitions. Sphere Travelmedia & Exhibitions has hosted more 100 exhibitions and 600 roadshows both B2B and B2C for Tourism Board, Travel Companies, Airlines et cetera. OTR provides international destinations a platform to collectively market their countries and travel destinations to the travel trade in an amalgamThe annual event is held across key cities in a sequence of workshops wherein members from tourism boards, tour operators, hotels, airlines and others meet quality travel trade people and network with one another for business opportunities.