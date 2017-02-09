 
Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543


Apptha Launches BuySell Mobile App - A Refreshing Way to Buy or Sell Pre-owned Stuff

Apptha - The never ending hub for eCommerce extensions adds one more product namely BuySell readymade marketplace classified mobile app to its long list of innovations.
 
 
Apptha Buysell Marketplace Mobile App
Apptha Buysell Marketplace Mobile App
 
Tags:
Marketplace Mobile App
Letgo Clone App
Buy Sell Mobile App

Industry:
Business

Location:
Chennai - Tamil Nadu - India

Subject:
Companies

CHENNAI, India - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Apptha's new BuySell Readymade Mobile Application - It is a readymade marketplace mobile app software that will connect buyers and sellers of pre-owned stuff.

Built on Magento, built for the world

BuySell mobile app is built on the popular eCommerce platform Magento. The platform offers BuySell a solid backbone that can be tweaked endlessly to accommodate new features as desired by app builders.

"We want to help ideators create a mobile based community for buying and selling pre-owned things easily without any pain." Apptha's BuySell is bolted in with a milieu of features that amplify selling and buying in a hyper-local setting.

Features for the digital age for real-world selling

Apptha BuySell comes equipped with features that will help real people sell their things online with minimal effort. Some of its highlight features are described as under:

Hyper-local listings

BuySell - Letgo Clone is optimized to help buyers and sellers narrow down their options region-wise, city-wise and locality wise. It helps users to connect with their buyers/sellers located in near vicinity.

User profile management

Each user will be provided an individual profile where privacy settings to be found, contacted or seen can be personalized. Advanced settings for user profile image, contact information, email frequency can also be customized.

Extensive categories

From pins to planes, BuySell Letgo mobile app clone helps users buy and sell anything through its website. The categories are elaborate and neatly organized to help locate the right product to be bought or sold.

Infinite page scroll & Pagination

BuySell is prepped for automatic loading of listings as Ajax powered pages or as infinite scroll as soon as the user reaches the end of the page.

Automated mailing

Automated mails for every defined instance like listing accepted. Offer received, offer accepted, internal messages, etc. are configured in BuySell Letgo clone.

A readymade solution prepped for launch

BuySell is a readymade solution like letgo. It does not take any longer to launch it in the market after desired customizations. Its launch readiness will give ideators a competitive edge to reach the market at a time when it is ripe for capitalization.

More information about Apptha Readymade BuySell Mobile App is available here: https://www.apptha.com/mobile-app-marketplace

Apptha
bdm@apptha.com
Source:
Email:***@apptha.com
Posted By:***@apptha.com Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Feb 09, 2017
Click to Share