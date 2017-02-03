Waterborne Ink Market Analysis Leads to Steady Growth with a CAGR of 6.5% by 2024

End

The rapidly expanding global market of waterborne ink is the focus of a new report that has been added to the wide database of Market Research Hub (MRH). This is one of the latest studies by Transparency Market Research, headlined as "". According to the study, numbers of factors are presently approaching the global waterborne ink market to the lead in terms of growth in demand as well as production volumes.Geographically, the report analyzes the market by highlighting some of the major regions which include the current and forecast demand for waterborne ink in North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe and Middle East & Africa. Research analysts have estimated that the global market is expected to reach US$2.49 bn by the end of 2016. After growing at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2016 and 2024, the market's revenue is projected to reach US$ 4.1 bn in 2024.In the initial segment, the research highlights the market overview by covering product snapshot, key industry development and market indicators. Waterborne ink is water-based ink which contains 60% water or some other solvents, 20% resin, 15% colorant and 5 % additives. Also, waterborne inks are low in volatile organic compound content and are therefore considered a superior product to printing inks. In 2015, North America held the top share in the global waterborne ink market in terms of volume consumed and is expected to keep on its leading position in the market till 2024.Moreover, the report segments the market on the basis of resin types and by technology. Also, some of the major applications are highlighted where waterborne inks are being used. On the basis of resin types, it covers:• Acrylic• Styrene Acrylic• Polyester• Maleic and others• Flexography• Digital• screen printing and sheet-fed offset printing• GravureThe research highlights all the key trends and market drivers boosting the market globally for each segment. In terms of application, the waterborne ink market has been segmented into packaging, publication, flyers & brochures etc. Among these, growing demand for printing inks from the packaging industry is also one of the leading drivers for the global waterborne ink market, along with a rise in the flexographic printing. Also, a deep analysis of the market dynamics which covers driver, restraint, opportunity analysis, porter's analysis and value chain analysis for the forecast period of 2016-2024 is precisely outlined.Moving further, the report presents a detailed competitive landscape section which describes the market share analysis and about the leading market players. Some of the key players profiled in the report include Sun Chemical Corporation, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd., Wikoff Color Corporation, Doneck Euroflex S.A., Se bek Inks, Dolphin Inks, BCM Inks, Chimigraf and others.