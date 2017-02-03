 
News By Tag
* Waterborne Ink Market
* Waterborne Ink Analysis
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Albany
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543


Waterborne Ink Market Analysis Leads to Steady Growth with a CAGR of 6.5% by 2024

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Waterborne Ink Market
Waterborne Ink Analysis

Industry:
Manufacturing

Location:
Albany - New York - US

Subject:
Reports

ALBANY, N.Y. - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The rapidly expanding global market of waterborne ink is the focus of a new report that has been added to the wide database of Market Research Hub (MRH). This is one of the latest studies by Transparency Market Research, headlined as "Waterborne Ink Market -Industry Analysis and 2016-2024 Forecast". According to the study, numbers of factors are presently approaching the global waterborne ink market to the lead in terms of growth in demand as well as production volumes.

Geographically, the report analyzes the market by highlighting some of the major regions which include the current and forecast demand for waterborne ink in North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe and Middle East & Africa. Research analysts have estimated that the global market is expected to reach US$2.49 bn by the end of 2016. After growing at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2016 and 2024, the market's revenue is projected to reach US$ 4.1 bn in 2024.

In the initial segment, the research highlights the market overview by covering product snapshot, key industry development and market indicators. Waterborne ink is water-based ink which contains 60% water or some other solvents, 20% resin, 15% colorant and 5 % additives. Also, waterborne inks are low in volatile organic compound content and are therefore considered a superior product to printing inks. In 2015, North America held the top share in the global waterborne ink market in terms of volume consumed and is expected to keep on its leading position in the market till 2024.

Request for Sample Report: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&r...

Moreover, the report segments the market on the basis of resin types and by technology. Also, some of the major applications are highlighted where waterborne inks are being used. On the basis of resin types, it covers:


• Acrylic
• Styrene Acrylic
• Polyester
• Maleic and others

By technology, it covers:


• Flexography
• Digital
• screen printing and sheet-fed offset printing
• Gravure

The research highlights all the key trends and market drivers boosting the market globally for each segment. In terms of application, the waterborne ink market has been segmented into packaging, publication, flyers & brochures etc. Among these, growing demand for printing inks from the packaging industry is also one of the leading drivers for the global waterborne ink market, along with a rise in the flexographic printing. Also, a deep analysis of the market dynamics which covers driver, restraint, opportunity analysis, porter's analysis and value chain analysis for the forecast period of 2016-2024 is precisely outlined.

Browse Full Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/waterborne-ink-ma...

Moving further, the report presents a detailed competitive landscape section which describes the market share analysis and about the leading market players. Some of the key players profiled in the report include Sun Chemical Corporation, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd., Wikoff Color Corporation, Doneck Euroflex S.A., Se bek Inks, Dolphin Inks, BCM Inks, Chimigraf and others.

About Market Research Hub

Market Research Hub (http://www.marketresearchhub.com/) (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRH's expansive collection of Market Research Reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.

MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

Contact Us

90 State Street
Albany, NY 12207
United States
Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)
Tel : +1-518-621-2074
Email : press@marketresearchhub.com
Website : http://www.marketresearchhub.com/
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/market-research-hub
End
Source:
Email:***@marketresearchhub.com
Posted By:***@marketresearchhub.com Email Verified
Phone:+1-518-621-2074
Tags:Waterborne Ink Market, Waterborne Ink Analysis
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Albany - New York - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Market Research Hub PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share