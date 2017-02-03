 
A dream to sit on- Velvet Sofa

At Wooden Street, you will find an exclusive range of velvet sofas, velvet settees, velvet couches, etc. You also get free installation services at Wooden Street. For more details, you can log on to www.woodenstreet.com
 
 
BANGALORE, India - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Velvet is a fabric which is a synonym to style and luxury. If you are also planning to buy a new sofa for your house, velvet sofa is an out of the league option for you. Velvet sofa sets are very cozy and luxurious. Nothing could be better than a soft, comfortable sofa upholstered with velvet fabric. Placing a velvet sofa is an excellent way to replace your old sofa set. Velvet is usually considered to be a traditional fabric, but it can give a modern look if used with the right type of furniture. Sofas can turn out to be the best furniture piece which goes perfectly well with velvet fabric. Sofas suffer a lot of wear and tear, so fabric used for upholstery should be chosen accordingly. Velvet sofa sets, velvet couch and velvet settee, all look very appealing just because of the fabric. Velvet furniture is the best possible way to decorate your home in a traditional yet stylish look.

Velvet sofas have a feather touch, and they can be a dream to sit on. A sofa, so soft, you would not want to leave. The biggest advantage of a velvet sofa is that it blends well with almost all styles of decor. Also, it has a very soft touch and feel. Velvet fabric is available in a variety of colours and prints, thus giving you a lot of options to style your velvet sofa. Velvet sofas have a very warm and welcoming look. Thus it is chosen by most of the people now a days.

Velvet sofas are known for their elegance, quality and durability. Whether you want to transform your living room into a classic look or a modern look, velvet sofas can help you in both. Velvet is a fabric which has several advantages, thus giving you a lot of reasons to buy velvet furniture.

Adds drama: Velvet sofas help in adding drama to your living space. You can choose a velvet sofa in bright and bold colours to add a fun element. Colours like peacock blue, purple and red in deep shades creates the impression of light and shadow.

Luxurious: Velvet is the most luxurious fabric, thus making velvet sofa the most luxurious piece of furniture ever. It has a pleasing appearance and can transform the look of your decor in no time.

Durability: Velvet sofas are very durable and can last really long if handled with due care. A little effort can make your sofa look beautiful in the long run.

Trendy: Despite being luxurious and traditional, velvet sofas are also very trendy. They are very stylish and have now become an inseparable part of modern home decor style.

Safe bet: A velvet sofa is the safest bet when you are clueless about what type of sofa would match your interior style. You can place a velvet sofa wherever you want, and it will beautify the place very nicely.

Elegant: Velvet sofas signifies elegance at its highest. Velvet sofas are all about elegance, style and comfort. They have an aesthetic appeal.

Accessorise: A velvet sofa is an exquisite option if you love accessorising your furniture. You can decorate your velvet sofa and yet retain the elegant look it provides.

