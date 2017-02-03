 
February 2017





Discount on Global Metals & Mining Market

Bharat Book Bureau provides the report; on "Buy 1 Get 1 Free Global Metals & Mining Market". This Report to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global metals & mining market.
 
 
MUMBAI, India - Feb. 9, 2017
Global Metals & Mining industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative Summary information including: market size (value and volume 2011-15, and forecast to 2020). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Findings
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the metals & mining market in the global
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global metals & mining market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key metals & mining market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Global metals & mining market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Synopsis
Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Global metals & mining market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Reasons to Buy
- What was the size of the Global metals & mining market by value in 2015?
- What will be the size of the Global metals & mining market in 2020?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Global metals & mining market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global's metals & mining market?
Key Highlights
The metals & mining industry consists of the aluminium, iron & steel, precious metals & minerals, coal and base metal markets.
The global metals & mining industry had total revenues of $1,752,185.5m in 2015, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -11.5% between 2011 and 2015.
The industry remains challenged with slower demand growth and overcapacity in certain commodities.
The iron & steel segment was the industry's most lucrative in 2015, with total revenues of $1,134,924.2m, equivalent to 64.8% of the industry s overall value.

To Report Read at: https://www.bharatbook.com/metals-minerals-market-research-reports-819493/global-metals-mining.html
About Bharat Book Bureau:

Bharat Book Bureau is the leading market research information provider for market research (https://www.bharatbook.com/) reports, company profiles, industry analysis, country reports, business reports, newsletters and online databases Bharat Book Bureau provides over a million reports from more than 400 publishers around the globe. We cover sectors starting from Aeronautics to Zoology.

In case the reports don't match your requirement then we can do a specialized Custom Research for you. Our multifarious capabilities, cross-sector expertise and detailed knowledge of various markets, put us in a unique position to take up Custom Research demands of yourself.

OR

Contact us at:

Bharat Book Bureau

Tel: +91 22 27810772 / 27810773

Email: poonam@bharatbook.com

Our Blog: https://www.bharatbook.com/blog/

Media Contact
Sandhya Nair
+91 22 27810772 / 27810773
***@bharatbook.com
Source:Bharat Book Bureau
Email:***@bharatbook.com
Posted By:***@bharatbook.com Email Verified
