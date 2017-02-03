Top Indian Fashion Designer Ritu Kumar to Showcase Bridal Wear at Bride Dubai 2017

Acclaimed Indian designer Ritu Kumar will present her latest bridal collection at an exclusive fashion show

Ritu- Kumar- at- Bride- Dubai- 03

Media Contact

Marketing Pro Junction

+971502093801

***@gmail.com Marketing Pro Junction+971502093801

End

-- Acclaimed Indian designer Ritu Kumar will present her latest bridal collection at an exclusive fashion show for the first time during Bride Dubai on 16February, 2017. This bridal extravaganza, is the Middle East region's leading wedding and lifestyle event.True to Ritu Kumar aesthetics, the bridal line this season is inspired by traditional zardozi embroidery and kanjeevarams incorporated with contemporary designs and motifs in a range of saris, suits and lehngas. Made for the modern brides, the lehengas are a perfect blend of modern style with traditional sensibilities keeping in mind the comfort and versatility of the wearer. Equally stunning are the sarees and suits from the range available in a choice of fabrics such as net, chiffon, lace and georgette. Elegance of the garments is enhanced by the use of lace and gota patti work for the borders and dupattas with a hint of traditional karigari and embroideries.In addition to classic bridal wear, on the ramp will be a selection of party wear fromthat is all aboutwith a modern spirit. On offer this season are a fabulous choice of elegant and timeless garments that fuse flirtiness and fun with sophistication. Ritu Kumar's new party perfect collection mixes clean silhouettes, with bright prints and embellishments to make every woman look gorgeous no matter what the occasion. The collection comprises varied styles for formal eveningwear, ranging from long dresses, vintage skirts, embellished bold crop tops to midis rendered in warm winter shades of ecru, warm pinks and the classic black.Ritu Kumar is India's top most designer who has been patronized by international style icons and top Bollywood celebrities for over five decades. Being an anthropologist and a musuelogist, Ritu Kumar has been a foremost ambassador of the age-old Indian fabrics and crafts. Therefore her collections reflect the era of the ruling dynasties of India whereby she shares the spirit of the spinners, weavers, dyers, printers and embroiderers. She is inspired by the patronage given to these craftsmen by the erstwhile royalty that in turn fashioned the costumes of the Maharajas, Ranis and Nawabs. Some of the fabrics used in the era were the much acclaimed delicate muslin from Dacca, fine silk brocades from Varanasi, complex woollen weaves from Kashmir, intricate gold embroideries from Lahore and all of this comes together beautifully in her work.Established in 1969, Ritu Kumar is one of India's foremost designers credited with being the first one to have revived ancient Indian crafts interpreting them into contemporary vocabulary. Her unique understanding and innovative use of traditional designs has led to creation of a new classicism. The designer has dressed the biggest Bollywood stars, the most famous celebrities and the most stylish royals including the late Princess Diana.Ritu Kumar was awarded the Padma Shri Award 2013, the country's fourth highest civilian award for her exceptional and distinguished service in the field of fashion, textile and craftsmanship. Ritu Kumar design house offers three brands: Ri, a premium bridal and couture line, Ritu Kumar, a traditional pret brand offering ethnic semi-formal wear and LABEL Ritu Kumar a contemporary pret line.