 
News By Tag
* biotech pharma GMP validation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Biotech
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Redwood City
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543


Global Compliance Partners Launches a Monthly Business News Report

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* biotech pharma GMP validation

Industry:
* Biotech

Location:
* Redwood City - California - US

Subject:
* Joint Ventures

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Redwood City, CA February 8, 2017  – Global Compliance Partners (GCP) is excited to announce the launch of its new monthly news report offering with a single click - Global Life Sciences: Manufacturing News Monthly Report.

The report provides, every month, all manufacturing-related news of leading Global Life Sciences companies covering latest manufacturing updates across the world in Biotech and Life Science sectors; FDA activities including 483s, audits, warning letters, NDAs; latest developments in drug discovery and technologies; and news related to manufacturing facility startups, expansions and shutdowns.

The main objective of the report is to provide a quick, timely and comprehensive analysis of the current manufacturing-related trends of leading global Pharmaceutical, Biotech and Medical Devices companies.

Highlights

• Published on 3rd working day of each month

• Provides comprehensive manufacturing-related news of the Global Life Sciences companies for the previous month

• Provides list of companies covered in the monthly report

• Highlights ticker, sub-industry and news category for each company covered

• Original news source links provided for all news for further reference

• Full-text press releases issued by companies also provided in a separate accompanying report for immediate reference

Need for this report

As a leading provider of Validation and Compliance services in the Biotech and Life Science Industry, Global Compliance Partners has been consistently on the lookout for press releases, news and updates related to drug NDAs, FDA activity, latest developments in drug discovery and manufacturing facility startup/expansion projects for lead generation initiatives. In the process of leveraging the information gathered and analyzed for business development purposes, the GCP management has realized that there is a huge potential in providing 'Information-As-A-Service' to the Biotech and Life Science sector. This information comprising of press releases, news, and real time updates in the Biotech and Life Science manufacturing sector are otherwise hard to find, but could be extremely useful in real time decision making. These decisions impact high level manufacturing and drug development initiatives across all layers of the organization. Our clientele for this particular service can easily cover all the key departments in the industry value chain: research scientists, management consultants, manufacturing personnel, engineers, executive board members and stakeholders.

For more information on this newly launched monthly report for manufacturing-related activities of Global Life Sciences companies, visit http://www.globalcompliancepartners.com/information-servi....

Teaming up with FinGlobe, Inc. Princeton NJ

There are multiple synergies that can enable Global Compliance Partners to capture value by partnering with Finglobe, shared clientele in the Biotech and Life Science sector being the primary one. What drew our team to the FinGlobe partnership was their extremely wide and accurate coverage of news and press releases for both public and private companies, experienced and easy-to-work-with personnel, 24/7 availability and their ability to handle and analyze large volume of data on a day to day basis. Besides, the resource and data sharing process with Finglobe thus far has been extremely smooth, setting a positive tone and promising glimpse into GCP's future ambitions.

About Global Compliance Partners

Global Compliance Partners was founded by two engineers with a combined of 20 years experience in the Biotech, Life Science and Medical Device Industry. GCP prides itself in technical excellence, management acumen and quality of service.

We distinguish ourselves from our peers with our ability to build efficiencies in business and technical problem solving. Our team thoroughly understands the compliance and validation needs of clients and implements lean risk based approaches towards all projects.

More details available on http://www.globalcompliancepartners.com/.

About HealthcareBizIntelli.com

FinGlobe Inc., headquartered in Princeton, NJ, with offices in India, has been catering to global company and financial information needs through a range of researched and analytical products since two decades. HealthcareBizIntelli.com, a FinGlobe Inc. project, serves the users to provide information on investor and medical conferences, analysis on investor day events, current business news, share price analysis, financial analysis, and other non-financial information for key healthcare companies worldwide. Our basic objectives are to provide curated information--comprehensive in coverage, relevant to business decision-making and timely with flexible subscription options.

More details available on http://healthcarebizintelli.com/.

Contact

Global Compliance Partners
Apurva Shah - CEO, Global Compliance Partners
Email: ashah@globalcompliancepartners.com

Eric Schneider - Senior Partner at Global Compliance Partners
Email: eschneider@globalcompliancepartners.com

FinGlobe, Inc.
Vinod Bavishi - CEO and Co-founder
Email: Vinod.Bavishi@finglobe.com.

Contact
Global Compliance Partners
***@globalcompliancepartners.com
End
Source:
Email:***@globalcompliancepartners.com Email Verified
Tags:biotech pharma GMP validation
Industry:Biotech
Location:Redwood City - California - United States
Subject:Joint Ventures
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share