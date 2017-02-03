News By Tag
Global Compliance Partners Launches a Monthly Business News Report
The report provides, every month, all manufacturing-
The main objective of the report is to provide a quick, timely and comprehensive analysis of the current manufacturing-
Highlights
• Published on 3rd working day of each month
• Provides comprehensive manufacturing-
• Provides list of companies covered in the monthly report
• Highlights ticker, sub-industry and news category for each company covered
• Original news source links provided for all news for further reference
• Full-text press releases issued by companies also provided in a separate accompanying report for immediate reference
Need for this report
As a leading provider of Validation and Compliance services in the Biotech and Life Science Industry, Global Compliance Partners has been consistently on the lookout for press releases, news and updates related to drug NDAs, FDA activity, latest developments in drug discovery and manufacturing facility startup/expansion projects for lead generation initiatives. In the process of leveraging the information gathered and analyzed for business development purposes, the GCP management has realized that there is a huge potential in providing 'Information-
For more information on this newly launched monthly report for manufacturing-
Teaming up with FinGlobe, Inc. Princeton NJ
There are multiple synergies that can enable Global Compliance Partners to capture value by partnering with Finglobe, shared clientele in the Biotech and Life Science sector being the primary one. What drew our team to the FinGlobe partnership was their extremely wide and accurate coverage of news and press releases for both public and private companies, experienced and easy-to-work-
About Global Compliance Partners
Global Compliance Partners was founded by two engineers with a combined of 20 years experience in the Biotech, Life Science and Medical Device Industry. GCP prides itself in technical excellence, management acumen and quality of service.
We distinguish ourselves from our peers with our ability to build efficiencies in business and technical problem solving. Our team thoroughly understands the compliance and validation needs of clients and implements lean risk based approaches towards all projects.
More details available on http://www.globalcompliancepartners.com/
About HealthcareBizIntelli.com
FinGlobe Inc., headquartered in Princeton, NJ, with offices in India, has been catering to global company and financial information needs through a range of researched and analytical products since two decades. HealthcareBizIntelli.com, a FinGlobe Inc. project, serves the users to provide information on investor and medical conferences, analysis on investor day events, current business news, share price analysis, financial analysis, and other non-financial information for key healthcare companies worldwide. Our basic objectives are to provide curated information--
More details available on http://healthcarebizintelli.com/
Contact
Global Compliance Partners
Apurva Shah - CEO, Global Compliance Partners
Email: ashah@globalcompliancepartners.com
Eric Schneider - Senior Partner at Global Compliance Partners
Email: eschneider@globalcompliancepartners.com
FinGlobe, Inc.
Vinod Bavishi - CEO and Co-founder
Email: Vinod.Bavishi@
