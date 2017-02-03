Hip Hop Sensation Suspens Jr® Offers Free Download on Valentine's Day

Confused

-- Hip Hop recording artist Suspens Jr® is giving away one of his new popular tracks to fans this Valentine's Day. "Confused" is the first single off the album dropping on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2017.Suspens Jr® is on countdown to offer fans a free download of "Confused" through SoundCloud for one day only on Valentine's Day to celebrate the experience of that "first crush.""When I wrote the hook, I was in 7th grade; I was going to a new school with a bunch of new beautiful females/young ladies. From 1st through 6th grade, I went to the same school, so the new environment was like heaven. I had a crush in 7th grade and I wrote the hook at that time." ~Suspens Jr®The making of the record began a year ago when one of the record label's top producers, Blame 9, sent Suspens® the instrumental of 'Confused'. After coming up with the topic, they presented it to Suspens Jr® who began writing the lyrics. "Confused" is now one of the most popular songs on Suspens Jr's new album "Thirteen.""Whether you're a guy or girl, who doesn't remember their first crush that they were petrified to approach? This makes 'Confused' the perfect gift for Suspens Jr® to give away to his fans on Valentine's day." ~Suspens®Suspens Jr® is a Florida based rapper, recording Artist, and songwriter with a triple threat in the studio and on the live stage."Confused" will be available for a free download for fans exclusively on Valentine's Day, February 14th.www.soundcloud.com/SUSPENS-JRwww.facebook.com/SuspensJrwww.twitter.com/SuspensJrwww.instagram.com/SuspensJr