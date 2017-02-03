 
Visit Russell Finex @ ChemTech World Expo 2017 for high performance sieving and filtration solutions

Innovative sieving and filtration equipment in Hall 1, stand F7A
 
 
Russell-Finex-at-ChemTech-World-Expo-2017
Russell-Finex-at-ChemTech-World-Expo-2017
 
NEW DELHI, India - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The 28th edition of ChemTech World Expo will take place from February 14-17,2017 at Bombay Convention & Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. This is the 2nd largest global event for the chemical processing industry (http://www.russellfinex.in/industries/chemicals/), providing a platform for manufacturers to showcase the latest development and innovations and to network with customers.

The 4-day event focused mainly on the chemical and pharma processing industry, and runs alongside concurrent events including EPC World Expo, Industry Automation & Control World Expo, Pumps Valves & Fittings World Expo; and international conferences on Refining & Petrochemicals and Specialty Chemicals.

Russell Finex is participating for the first time at this show and will be located in Hall No. 1, Stand F7A with their high-performance sieving and filtration equipment for the chemical industry. (http://www.russellfinex.in/industries/chemicals/)

At the stand the following separation and filtration equipment (http://www.russellfinex.in/products/) will be displayed:

The Russell Compact Sieve®: This vibrating sieve is a high performance, high capacity safety sifter (http://www.russellfinex.in/products/vibro-sifter/) designed with the aim to tackle problems associated with operator's safety, product contamination, space and productivity.

The Finex Ultima™: This vibrating screen machine (http://www.russellfinex.in/products/vibro-screen/), exclusively available for India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, is designed to increase your productivity, quality and efficiency. The machine is equipped with many benefits including a unique rubber suspension for maximum vibration to the sieve, fewer  stainless steel contact parts for improved cleanability and an open frame design to provide a hygienic environment.

The Vibrasonic® Deblinding System: This ultrasonic sieve helps to prevent mesh blinding (http://www.russellfinex.in/products/ultrasonic-vibro-sifter/) and increase screening performance and capacity, enabling you to sieve fine powders on finer mesh allowing accurate separation down to 20 microns (#635).

The Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filter®: This industrial self-cleaning strainer (http://www.russellfinex.in/products/self-cleaning-strainers/) helps to remove contamination from applications with high viscosity from 10 microns and above. This enclosed system is fitted with the unique SprioKlene™ wiper system which cleans the filter element to provide optimum filtration efficiency.

Contact us (http://www.russellfinex.in/contact-us/) to find out how our high-performance sieving and filtration equipment can help you meet your requirements.

Russell Finex Sieves & Filters Pvt Ltd
Smartworks, 3rd Floor,
Vardhman Trade Centre,
Nehru Place
Contact Person: Radhika Singh
Email: sales.rfsf@russellfinex.com  ; radhika.singh@russellfinex.com
Tel: 011-45592028/29
http://www.russellfinex.in/

