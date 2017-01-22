

From Law Enforcement Hero to Best-Selling Author "Be Awakened: A New You in 40 Days" DOTHAN, Ala. - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- From Law Enforcement Hero to Best-Selling Author



Dothan, Ala | 2/8/2017



ADAM DAVIS, Author of best-selling devotional, Spirit & Truth: 52 Encouraging Messages for America's Law Enforcement announced the release of his new book, Be Awakened: A New You in 40 Days on January 22, 2017. Davis continues his commitment to law enforcement through giving a portion of all book sales to benefit a non-profit organization funding law enforcement training and assistance.



While serving in law enforcement, Adam Davis published his first best-seller under the name J.A. Davis. The success of his book created numerous opportunities and a business was born. In September 2015 Adam founded his business and has since grown to operating internationally.



"Sleepwalkers take heart. This book is a guide that will awaken you to a richer, more fulfilling life. If you are a dreamer who is willing to take action you can adapt these new habits for a success you've never experienced."



-#1 New York Times Best-Selling Author Dan Miller 48Days.com



Check out this video to learn more about Adam:







ADAM DAVIS helps people around the world move from stagnant living to abundant living through coaching, writing, and public speaking. His words have inspired people to take massive action on their dreams and goals. In Be Awakened: A New You in 40 Days, Adam reveals his proven process for awakening your mind, spirit and drive to pursue the things that excite you!





Learn how to:



• START with nothing but a dream.

• AWAKEN your spirit man to pursue your calling.

• IDENTIFY your purpose and passions.

• OVERCOME procrastination and perfectionism.

• BELIEVE in yourself when nobody else does.



ADAM DAVIS is a husband, father, small business owner, and writer. He is focused on helping small business owners and individuals achieve their goals and live the life of their dreams. Adam is the author of Amazon Best-Seller Spirit & Truth: 52 Encouraging Messages for America's Law Enforcement and is a Contributor for Entrepreneur Magazine as well as The Huffington Post. He has been featured on FoxNews.com and The Blaze Radio Network. Learn more about Adam at



