Salt Lake Auto Repair Shop Retains Agency of Record

Dwight's Fleet and Auto of Salt Lake City Retains elleven marketing group as agency of record
 
 
MURRAY, Utah - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Dwight Rouse, President of Dwight's Fleet and Auto announced today that the Murray, UT-based auto repair company has retained elleven marketing group as their agency of record.  Dallas, TX-based elleven marketing group opened a Salt Lake City office November 2016. Samuel Sadler, CEO of elleven group said, "We met Dwight's Fleet and Auto when we did a project together with J and G Transmissions to fix up a veteran's truck on Veteran's Day. It was obvious they had big hearts and genuinely wanted to help the community so we wanted to help Dwight's Fleet and Auto as well."

Dwight Rouse began his business as a mobile mechanic with the American dream in his eyes and a desire to serve the great people of Salt Lake City and Murray, UT. "When someone comes into Dwight's Fleet and Auto they are treated like family. We are straight forward with them. That isn't always popular because they might get a cheap quote somewhere but we know that person will be back when the other repair fails."

When asked what makes their Murray auto repair location different Rouse said, "We never sacrifice quality and safety for speed. I am a single father and there is nothing more important to me than the safety of my daughter. That extends into our business and we make sure a family's safety is first priority. That makes us different."

The Salt Lake City auto repair market is extremely competitive, especially in Murray, UT. "We have been blessed to have only done business by referral up until now. We were to a point where we needed to build our company to ensure a steady work environment for our employees and at the same time offer higher quality staff by hiring. Meeting elleven group was perfect timing for us. They came highly recommended and we liked them. Nothing is going to stop us now." Said Rouse.

Sadler commented, "I will give you a little peek into what is to come. Dwight's Fleet and Auto needs to communicate to the marketplace that it is the safest auto repair shop in Salt Lake City and really the entire Wasatch front. Working together their bays will be full of vehicles and don't be surprised to see more locations boasting Dwight's Fleet and Auto signs. This auto repair shop is great at what they do and they are becoming better. The entire Salt Lake area will know who they are and they will grow to dominate their market. If I had a microphone I would drop it."

For more information visit our website http://www.dwightsautorepair.com

Click to Share