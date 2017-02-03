Hauntingly Beautiful Song Released by Popular YouTuber for Refugees

Nadia Khristean in her YouTube Video Broken

-- When Nadia Khristean realized how bad things were with the tens of millions of displaced refugees around the world, half of them children, she enlisted the help of BYU's women's chorus and popular YouTuber Shaun Barrowes to create the video. In addition to the song, the group also gathered hygiene supplies and clothing to send to refugees.You can watch the video with the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gQq8q8mVtGENadia started writing music at seven years old. She wrote her first professional song at 11 years old and dedicated it to other girls her age who would not have their fathers home for Christmas, because they were away at war. By the time she was 15 Nadia and her classmates were walking door to door selling CD's of her song and donating 50 percent of the profit to families of fallen soldiers.Seven years later she is still rallying classmates around a cause. Nadia co-wrotewith her classmate at BYU, Travis Edwards. She then solicited the help of Shaun Barrowes and close to 170 girls in BYU's women's chorus. Their combined efforts resulted in thousands of donations and supplies to the give to the Refugee Action Network.In the video, Nadia featured one of Utahs refugees, Miriama Kallon. Miriama fled from her home in the 90s to escape the devastation of civil war in Sierra Leone. When rebels attacked her village, Miriama and her sister were able to escape, but not before hearing the shots that killed her parents."With all the controversy surrounding the refugees and no matter what our differences may be, beneath it all we're all just humans. We all hurt. Sometimes we all feel a little broken," said Nadia.The song has only been out a few days and it is already very popular on social media.is hauntingly beautiful. It will drive many to tears, and of course Nadia's hopes her music will inspire more people to action and compassion for the refugees."If I have had any success, if I have resonated with anyone. If I have touched anybody it isn't because of my talent and my voice, I feel like it is the message. The message is the reason so many people relate to my music."Refugee Action Network.