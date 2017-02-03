News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Hauntingly Beautiful Song Released by Popular YouTuber for Refugees
You can watch the video with the following link: https://www.youtube.com/
Nadia started writing music at seven years old. She wrote her first professional song at 11 years old and dedicated it to other girls her age who would not have their fathers home for Christmas, because they were away at war. By the time she was 15 Nadia and her classmates were walking door to door selling CD's of her song and donating 50 percent of the profit to families of fallen soldiers.
Seven years later she is still rallying classmates around a cause. Nadia co-wrote Broken with her classmate at BYU, Travis Edwards. She then solicited the help of Shaun Barrowes and close to 170 girls in BYU's women's chorus. Their combined efforts resulted in thousands of donations and supplies to the give to the Refugee Action Network.
In the video, Nadia featured one of Utahs refugees, Miriama Kallon. Miriama fled from her home in the 90s to escape the devastation of civil war in Sierra Leone. When rebels attacked her village, Miriama and her sister were able to escape, but not before hearing the shots that killed her parents.
"With all the controversy surrounding the refugees and no matter what our differences may be, beneath it all we're all just humans. We all hurt. Sometimes we all feel a little broken," said Nadia.
The song has only been out a few days and it is already very popular on social media. Broken is hauntingly beautiful. It will drive many to tears, and of course Nadia's hopes her music will inspire more people to action and compassion for the refugees.
"If I have had any success, if I have resonated with anyone. If I have touched anybody it isn't because of my talent and my voice, I feel like it is the message. The message is the reason so many people relate to my music."
A big thanks to the hundreds of hours put in by the BYU women's chorus to gather and donate supplies to theRefugee Action Network.You can find more of Nadia's work at www.nadiakhristean.com (http://www.nadiakhristean.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse