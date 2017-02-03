News By Tag
SilRay moves its headquarters to "Solar Row" near "Santana Row"
The buildings are slated to become one of the first "Solar Powered" commercial office buildings in San Jose. SilRay is the Solar Partner of choice by the building's landlord, Winchester Development Group. Prior to the move, SilRay completed design and engineering work for the solar system which is now scheduled to be completed in early Spring 2017. As Solar Row expands, it will become an attractive location and destination for like-minded businesses.
Ranked the top 23 fastest growing privately held companies in Silicon Valley, SilRay is positioning itself to take the Bay Area solar industry by storm in 2017. "Solar Energy is booming right now and SilRay, Inc. has been fortunate to experience explosive growth in recent years. It's time to celebrate and expand", said April Zhong, CEO of SilRay, Inc., ranked one of Silicon Valley's Top 50 "Power Executives of 2016" by Silicon Valley Business Journal.
By moving office locations to the heart of Silicon Valley and expanding its staff, SilRay is able to serve both a wider market geographically as well as broader and more diversified market segments. SilRay will continue to grow and be a leading provider of solar arrays and installations for small to medium sized businesses. "My goal is to fly over the Bay Area one day and see Solar installed on the rooftops of every commercial building and know they're all saving money and making a positive impact on the environment,"
SilRay offers a full range of services including financing, design, engineering, construction, operating and maintenance. Email info@silray.comfor a free site survey and solar proposal.
About SilRay, Inc.
SilRay empowers small and midsize businesses to take control of their electricity supply. We provide commercial solar solutions that use the most advanced technology available in the marketplace, supported by a full range of services including financing, design, engineering, construction and maintenance. Our client-sided approach makes project implementation fast and easy, and typically delivers a return on investment as low as 36 months. Today, SilRay customers are collectively reinvesting millions of dollars back into their businesses by lowering their energy costs, while reducing their carbon footprints. SilRay's mission is to work with organizations to empower business, employee culture and community. We are first and foremost focused on our customers and we are on a mission to provide the highest level of customer service to businesses looking to go solar.
Contact
Holly Fruehling
***@silray.com
