 
News By Tag
* Jhoanna Alba
* Nfl
* Super Bowl
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Apparel
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543


Celebrity Designer Jhoanna Alba & NFL Clients Showcased their Super Style During Super Bowl

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Jhoanna Alba
* Nfl
* Super Bowl

Industry:
* Apparel

Location:
* Houston - Texas - US

HOUSTON - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Jhoanna Alba successfully wrapped up the ALBA pop up shop in conjunction with Houston's River Oaks District's Super Style week. The Los Angeles based menswear designer has been designing suits and garments for top athletes and celebrities for over two decades.  Her extensive client list includes top professional athletes, celebrities and business executives, from her mentor Magic Johnson to DJ Khaled, Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson, Russell Westbrook and many more.

Many of the NFL's top players joined the much-admired designer daily for a Super Style happy hour.  Alongside ALBA's ready to wear collection, the pop up shop showcased NFL players' clothing lines including Kareem Jackson's FlyGuy (Texans), Matt & Danielle Forte's Forte Baby Collection (Jets), Robert Nkemdiche's Timeless Generation (Cardinals) and Terrell Owens' Prototype 81.

Clients also had the chance to shop and get measured for custom pieces in store.  Charles Woodson provided wines from his acclaimed collection and clients also had the exclusive opportunity to expereince Donum, a line of luxury custom footwear for men available up to size 20. In addition to dressing players on both the Falcons and Patriots rosters, the ALBA team was quite busy turning around last minute suit requests for clients within 48 hours.

"It's always a pleasure to host a pop up shop and connect with our clients, new and old, " said Alba. "This time was no different! It was an amazing experience and it was an honor to share space alongside so many globally known designers in the River Oaks District."

The ALBA team is preparing to head to New Orleans for the 2017 NBA All- Star Weekend to ensure her NBA clients are fashionably ready for the big weekend.

For more info on Jhoanna Alba and ALBA Bespoke please visit their website at www.alba-la.com/ For photos from the ALBA Super Style pop up shop, click here (https://bricostellophotography.pixieset.com/albadesigns/).

About Jhoanna Alba:

Jhoanna Alba, founder and principal designer of ALBA Bespoke is a style visionary with over 20 years of experience, and recognized as a foremost designer for premium men's attire.  Jhoanna's custom suits and garments are designed to showcase her clients' personal style, and worn by thousands of athletes, celebrities, and fashion savvy business executives. Together with her team of master tailors and stylists, Jhoanna has built an impressive conglomerate and solidified herself as a fashion phenom.

Socially: Twitter/Instagram @ALBALegacy

Contact
Profiles Public Relations
***@gmail.com
End
Source:ALBA
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Jhoanna Alba, Nfl, Super Bowl
Industry:Apparel
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Profiles Public Relations News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share