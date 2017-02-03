News By Tag
Celebrity Designer Jhoanna Alba & NFL Clients Showcased their Super Style During Super Bowl
Many of the NFL's top players joined the much-admired designer daily for a Super Style happy hour. Alongside ALBA's ready to wear collection, the pop up shop showcased NFL players' clothing lines including Kareem Jackson's FlyGuy (Texans), Matt & Danielle Forte's Forte Baby Collection (Jets), Robert Nkemdiche's Timeless Generation (Cardinals) and Terrell Owens' Prototype 81.
Clients also had the chance to shop and get measured for custom pieces in store. Charles Woodson provided wines from his acclaimed collection and clients also had the exclusive opportunity to expereince Donum, a line of luxury custom footwear for men available up to size 20. In addition to dressing players on both the Falcons and Patriots rosters, the ALBA team was quite busy turning around last minute suit requests for clients within 48 hours.
"It's always a pleasure to host a pop up shop and connect with our clients, new and old, " said Alba. "This time was no different! It was an amazing experience and it was an honor to share space alongside so many globally known designers in the River Oaks District."
The ALBA team is preparing to head to New Orleans for the 2017 NBA All- Star Weekend to ensure her NBA clients are fashionably ready for the big weekend.
For more info on Jhoanna Alba and ALBA Bespoke please visit their website at www.alba-la.com/
About Jhoanna Alba:
Jhoanna Alba, founder and principal designer of ALBA Bespoke is a style visionary with over 20 years of experience, and recognized as a foremost designer for premium men's attire. Jhoanna's custom suits and garments are designed to showcase her clients' personal style, and worn by thousands of athletes, celebrities, and fashion savvy business executives. Together with her team of master tailors and stylists, Jhoanna has built an impressive conglomerate and solidified herself as a fashion phenom.
