February 2017





Yoga Way to Happiness Workshop

- Easy to Lean Yoga, Breathing Techniques, Meditation, Tips and Tools to manage Stress in Life
 
 
Yoga-silhouetter-with-sunset-background-vectors-09
EDMONTON, Alberta - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Yogaway to Happiness

Give Your Life a New Healthier, Happier and More Energetic Direction Through Yoga, Meditation and a Unique Learning Session.

Simple, Effective, Authentic, Easy to learn & Fun to practice Yoga Techniques..

Simple Meditation & Breathing Techniques

Benifits:

Healthy Body, Focused Mind
Recharge, Strengthen, Awaken Your True Potential
How to deal with stress & anxiety.
Inner Peace, Outer Dynamism

Age Group: 16 Yrs. and Above

26th Feb 2017
Morning 9.00 am to 11.00 am
+ three online sessions

Venue: St Albert Community Center, St. Albert

Limited Seats
Register Now

http://www.waytohappiness.ca

"The secret lies in our own breath. Through certain breathing techniques and some practice of meditation, we can rekindle positive vibrations within and around us."

Weight loss, a strong and flexible body, glowing beautiful skin, peaceful mind, good health – whatever you may be looking for, yoga has it on offer. However, very often, yoga is only partially understood as being limited to asanas (yoga poses). As such, its benefits are only perceived to be at the body level and we fail to realize the immense benefits yoga offers in uniting the body, mind and breath. When you are in harmony, the journey through life is calmer, happier and more fulfilling.

• All-round fitness
• Weight loss
• Stress relief
• Inner peace
• Improved immunity
• Living with greater awareness
• Better relationships
• Increased energy
• Better flexibility & posture
• Better intuition

For More Information

http://www.waytohappiness.ca
Email:***@artofliving.ca
