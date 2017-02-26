Yoga Way to Happiness Workshop

- Easy to Lean Yoga, Breathing Techniques, Meditation, Tips and Tools to manage Stress in Life

Give Your Life a New Healthier, Happier and More Energetic Direction Through Yoga, Meditation and a Unique Learning Session.

Simple, Effective, Authentic, Easy to learn & Fun to practice Yoga Techniques.
Simple Meditation & Breathing Techniques

Benefits:
• Healthy Body, Focused Mind
• Recharge, Strengthen, Awaken Your True Potential
• How to deal with stress & anxiety
• Inner Peace, Outer Dynamism

Age Group: 16 Yrs. and Above
26th Feb 2017
Morning 9.00 am to 11.00 am + three online sessions
Venue: St Albert Community Center, St. Albert
Limited Seats

"The secret lies in our own breath. Through certain breathing techniques and some practice of meditation, we can rekindle positive vibrations within and around us."

Weight loss, a strong and flexible body, glowing beautiful skin, peaceful mind, good health – whatever you may be looking for, yoga has it on offer. However, very often, yoga is only partially understood as being limited to asanas (yoga poses). As such, its benefits are only perceived to be at the body level and we fail to realize the immense benefits yoga offers in uniting the body, mind and breath. When you are in harmony, the journey through life is calmer, happier and more fulfilling.

Benefits of Yoga:
• All-round fitness
• Weight loss
• Stress relief
• Inner peace
• Improved immunity
• Living with greater awareness
• Better relationships
• Increased energy
• Better flexibility & posture
• Better intuition