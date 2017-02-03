News By Tag
NBA Star Derrick Favors & Entrepreneur Shivolli DaSilva Celebrate Grand Opening of S&S Lux Boutique
Poised as the Southeast's exclusive retailer of Minky Couture, S&S Lux is set to bring a surprising blend of luxury décor and designer accessories to the Atlanta shopping scene. A leader in custom-crafted comfort, Minky Couture is the premier brand for luxury blankets, throws, pillow covers and more. Known for its ultra-plush and silky texture, Minky Couture's collection features a wide variety of stylish patterns, colors and designs. From swaddling blankets to luxurious covers, the collection is perfect for babies, children and adults. As Atlanta's only destination for Minky Couture, S&S Lux will carry a comprehensive selection of personal, travel and seasonal blankets and gifts.
"We are excited to celebrate the opening of our first store. We've created a distinct boutique with uniquely crafted products. We cannot wait to unveil our collection of children's accessories and debut the Minky Couture line in my hometown," says Atlanta native and Utah Jazz player, Derrick Favors.
In addition to Minky Couture's luxury blankets, S&S Lux will also debut its signature line of children's hair accessories and gifts. With a large variety of hair bows, headbands, socks and stockings, S&S Lux will offer an eclectic mix of contemporary accessories for infants, toddlers and children. S&S Lux artisan accessories are handmade with the finest materials and fabrics. The line features the latest colors and adorable designs that range from classically cute to bold and whimsical. S&S Lux aims to satisfy style-savvy shoppers that want to craft high-quality fashion looks for their little ones. The collection features matching sock and stocking sets to coordinate with the brand's hairbands and bows to create the perfect ensemble.
"As the mother of twin girls, dressing up is part our family's daily routine. If it's cute, comfortable and coordinated – we're wearing it! I wanted to create a line of
children's accessories that encourages individuality but also celebrates the sweetness of matching looks and outfits. S&S Lux is for all that adore cute things for the children they love," says mompreneur, Shivolli DaSilva.
Atlanta's who's who and special guests will gather to congratulate NBA Star Derrick Favors and partner, Shivolli DaSilva. The grand opening event includes a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, February 11 at 2pm. Additionally, all store items are 20% off during the grand opening weekend. Store guests will also enjoy music, desserts and giveaways throughout the weekend. The first 50 visitors will receive a special gift. Grand opening guests will also have a chance to win an S&S Lux gift certificate.
Media are cordially invited to visit the store and preview collection starting at 2:30pm.
For more information about the S&S Lux Grand Opening or to request an interview, contact Danielle Pollard at danielle@profilespublicrelations.com or call 404-372-9698. To learn more about S&S Lux and its fine product offering, visit www.ssluxonline.com.
About Derrick Favors & Shivolli DaSilva
Derrick Favors is a professional basketball player. Favors played high school basketball at South Atlanta High School, where he was ranked as one of the best high school basketball players in the class of 2009. Favors played college basketball for Georgia Tech before being drafted third overall by the New Jersey Nets in the 2010 NBA draft. Favors currently plays for the Utah Jazz. Florida native, Shivolli DaSilva, is an emerging entrepreneur. She is the creative force behind the S&S Lux brand and is the principal designer for the S&S Lux collection.
About Minky Couture
Minky Couture was founded in 2009 and has five stores in the Utah market. The partnership with S&S Lux is Minky Couture's first venture outside the state of Utah. Available in a wide assortment of colors, patterns, and sizes, the remarkably crafted and exceptionally comfortable Minky blankets are sure to become a sophisticated mainstay in Atlantans' homes.
