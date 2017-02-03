News By Tag
Adelman Fine Art Gallery New Exhibit "Landscape & Bloom" February 4-March 26
-A stunning collection celebrating landscapes and florals, open now. The artist reception is Saturday, Feb 11th from 7pm to 9pm. Complimentary drinks, small bites, and live music will add to the evening. RSVP required. #ArtYouEnjoy
"We have been looking forward to this show, and are so happy to be featuring such amazing artists - most of them local! 9 painters, 2 photographers, and one glass artist will be represented. Our new exhibition might be my favorite show yet! Between the artists hanging and the beauty of the show, this collection truly embodies #ArtYouEnjoy" said Phylicia Adelman, co-owner.
The Adelman Fine Art boutique gallery, which is approaching their 2-year anniversary, provides a welcoming environment to browse #ArtYouEnjoy, and learn about the artists in a sophisticated, yet un-intimidating setting. Nestled along a tree-lined walkway, on Kettner Blvd., the gallery is just steps from the iconic San Diego Bay. Surrounding it are booming local popular restaurants such as Cafe Gratitude, Kettner Exchange, Underbelly, Ironside, and Juniper & Ivy. The Gallery is open Wednesday - Sunday 11:00am to 7:00pm, (Friday and Saturdays are often open until 9pm), or by personal appointment. Their custom services include in home viewings for local collectors, as well as complimentary installations.
The gallery features an eclectic group of artists, many of whom are award winning, and offers original paintings, photography, limited-edition signed prints, art glass and multiple lines of artisan jewelry. "We aim to present pieces that are unique and unlike any other works of galleries in the area," said Nicole Adelman-Brewer, AFA co-owner. "For example, Iris Scott, paints solely with her fingers! The details in her work are immaculate; the thick texture and brilliant colors attract collectors worldwide. Another unique artist at Adelman is Tesa Michaels, a San Diego artist who incorporates semi-precious stones and shells in her original paintings, resulting in a true three-dimensional effect. Showing for the first time at AFA, Diana Carey throws, splatters and drips numerous layers of paint onto prone canvas using brushes and sticks. The talents of these ladies is awe-inspiring"
Adelman Fine Art has showcased their artists in many exhibitions, curated shows, fairs and special events, including ARTSanDiego and ArtWalk. Many of the Gallery's artists have been chosen by show curators, as featured artists at various prestigious events.
For more information please visit Facebook.com/
Adelman Fine Art artists include the following (artists highlighted are showing in Landscape & Bloom):
