Mouth-Watering Croissants with Lesaffre
1. How long have you been marketing Lesaffre products?
- Sonlie International Inc. has ben representing the Lesaffre brand for 36 years. Notable thought the renowned Saf-Instant YEast, Magimix improvers and INstant Success yeast.
2. Have you noticed ay new trends in the croissant market?
- Today more and mroe people are eating croissants. But, as it continues to remain a relatively expensive product, only international tourists in luxury hotels and Filipinos with high purchasing power are able to buy croissants in the Philippines.
3. What share of the puff pastry market is occupied by the croissant, compared to the Danish pastry?
- The Danish pastry market is fairly limited in the Philippines as they tend to be both more expensive and smaller in size than the croissant. Consumers therefore tend to prefer buying croissants rather than Danish pastries. To give you a rough idea, a baker will generally sell 2-croissants to one Danish pastry.
4. What is the market share held by local puff pastry producers compared to improrters? What is theprocess most often used in local production? Do you tend to use maragarine or butter when making puff pastry?
- The Philippines is a tropical country with a hot climate. This means that the preparation required for croissants is not at all easy. Not all bakeries have air-conditioning. The cost of frozen dough is eryhigh and as a result is relatively rarely used. To make a quality croissant it si essential to use good quality butter.Butter is higher in quality and offers a better flavour than maragarine.
In conclusion, we expect to see strong growth in the croissant market. The consumers like the taste and as more and more people travel, they want to find out more about the croissant. For the moment croissants are only found in the large bakeries. Find out more about the Philippine baking industry by visiting http://www.sonlie.com
