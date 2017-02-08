News By Tag
Dramatic Web Series "Here We Wait" Earns Five 2017 Indie Series Awards Nominations
The critically acclaimed afterlife themed web series is nominated for multiple awards that honor creative and progressive talent in independent web series
Since 2009, the Indie Series Awards celebrate the best in independently produced, scripted entertainment created for the Web. Past nominated series represent the highest level of achievement in the genre--groundbreaking programs, created by entertainment industry professionals (many of them celebrities)
Here We Wait takes place in a restaurant referred to as Here, which serves as a vital link to 'There' or 'Somewhere' and addresses how life and the after life might intersect when your proverbial number is pulled. The series was shot entirely in a New Jersey restaurant and was funded via a Kickstarter Campaign and other community supporters. Episodes of Here We Wait premiere every Tuesday at 7pm ET at http://herewewait.com until all 20 are released.
Crystal trophies will be presented to the winners during a gala ceremony on April 5, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Another Multihyphenate Productions project, their debut short film entitled Waking Up, was recently accepted into the 15th Annual Garden State Film Festival
About Multihyphenate Productions
Multihyphenate Productions is a film production company founded by three female Dartmouth graduates (Class of 2012), dedicated to increasing the presence of women in film, POC filmmaking, and the "multihyphenate"
