February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543


Dramatic Web Series "Here We Wait" Earns Five 2017 Indie Series Awards Nominations

The critically acclaimed afterlife themed web series is nominated for multiple awards that honor creative and progressive talent in independent web series
 
 
NEW YORK - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Web series Here We Wait (www.herewewait.com), produced by genre film production company Multihyphenate Productions (http://www.multihyphenate.net/) has received five nominations for the  8th Annual Indie Series Awards (http://www.indieseriesawards.com/2017/02/8th-annual-indie-series-awards.html) (www.indieseriesawards.com). Nomincations include: Best Lead Actress Drama (Rachael Fox), Best Supporting Actor Drama (Christian B. Leadley), Best Production Design (Charlie Robinson), Best Original Score (Miles Ito), and Best Special/Visual Effects (Jamie Dickinson). Multihyphenate Productions, started by three millennial female graduates of Dartmouth College all with the tenacity to be in front of and behind the camera, continues to challenge the industry with an ever-expanding and ever-changing artistic endeavor with Here We Wait. The series is among 48 nominated series from around the globe: United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Singapore, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina.

Since 2009, the Indie Series Awards celebrate the best in independently produced, scripted entertainment created for the Web. Past nominated series represent the highest level of achievement in the genre--groundbreaking programs, created by entertainment industry professionals (many of them celebrities), that have been viewed over 100 million times. Notable winners over the years include Robert Townsend, Cynthia Watros, Judd Hirsch, Cady Huffman, Sarah Brown, Martha Byrne, Joan Van Ark, Keith Powell, Michele Lee, Diane Delano, Billy Dee Williams and many more! Others nominated along side Here We Wait this year include The Amazing Gayl Pile, Grip and Electric, Fame Dogs, and Undetectable, among others. The Bay, the multiple Emmy award winning drama is also among the nominees.

Here We Wait takes place in a restaurant referred to as Here, which serves as a vital link to 'There' or 'Somewhere' and addresses how life and the after life might intersect when your proverbial number is pulled. The series was shot entirely in a New Jersey restaurant and was funded via a Kickstarter Campaign and other community supporters.  Episodes of Here We Wait premiere every Tuesday at 7pm ET at http://herewewait.com until all 20 are released.

Crystal trophies will be presented to the winners during a gala ceremony on April 5, 2017 in Los Angeles.

Another Multihyphenate Productions project, their debut short film entitled Waking Up, was recently accepted into the 15th Annual Garden State Film Festival (http://www.gsff.org/) in Atlantic City, NJ this spring. The film is a comedy about three strangers who accidentally get high at a friend's wake and are determined to live out the deceased's "dying wishes."

About Multihyphenate Productions

Multihyphenate Productions is a film production company founded by three female Dartmouth graduates (Class of 2012), dedicated to increasing the presence of women in film, POC filmmaking, and the "multihyphenate" artistry in film. They continue to bend genre through offbeat, compelling stories and intriguing characters, as well as challenge what it is to own an ever-expanding and ever-changing label through artistic endeavor.

Follow the Web Series: https://email13.godaddy.com/window/%20http:/herewewait.com%20

Series Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/herewewait/

Instagram Production: @multihyphenate_productions (https://www.instagram.com/multihyphenate_productions/)

Shakira Brown
