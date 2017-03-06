 
News By Tag
* Models
* Fashion
* Designers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Apparel
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dayton
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432


Fashion Week Comes Back to Dayton

The Dayton Emerging Fashion Incubator is hosting (DE-FI) Fashion Week March 5-11, featuring workshops, fabric sales, and a fashion meets food finale!
 
 
unnamed
unnamed
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Models
Fashion
Designers

Industry:
Apparel

Location:
Dayton - Ohio - US

Subject:
Events

DAYTON, Ohio - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Fashion Shows are popping up every week BUT the show only makes up 5% of the Fashion Industry. The Dayton Emerging Fashion Incubator (DE-FI) LLC is bringing you the other 95%.

The weeks events are as follows:

Date: Sunday, March 5, 2017, Time: 1p-6p, Event: Designers Workshop for Beginners Day 1, Cost: $87.50 +supplies

Event Description:  Instructed by Lynn Barnes, PhD, this event is designed for newbies to the world of Fashion who are looking to become designers but don't have the fashion based sewing skills needed for garment construction.

Date: Monday, March 6, 2017, Time: 9a-2p,Event:  Designers Workshop for Beginners Day 2, Cost: $87.50 + supplies

Event Description:  Conclusion of the Lynn Barnes, PhD,  instructed workshop  designed for newbies to the world of Fashion who are looking to become designers but don't have the fashion based sewing skills needed for garment construction.

Date: Monday, March 6, 2017,Time: 5:30p-9:30p,Event: Business of Fashion Seminar, Cost: Free

Event Description: Guest will here from industry professionals on how to advance their careers in the fashion industry. Confirmed Guest speakers include.

• Lynn Bartley from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (California) on finding your design inspiration

• Jay Arbetman of The Souring District (Illinois) to source your fabric and other essential supplies

• Lynn Barnes from M. Lynn Barnes Fashion Design Studio(Ohio) and learn Fashion history

• Corey Winborn, creator of Designs by Winborn (Ohio), learn how to become a successful independent designer from the comfort of your own home

• Della Reams, Visiting Assistant Professor, Miami University (OH) College of Creative Arts, Interdisciplinary Design – Fashion and
Leslie D. Stoel, Professor, Miami University (OH), Farmer School of Business, Department of Marketing and College of Creative Arts, Fashion, learn about Miami University's Fashion Design Co-major right here at home

• Caressa Brown, Owner/Director of the Dayton Emerging Fashion Incubator (DE-FI) LLC, where you will learn what it takes to produce a world class fashion experience.
Date: Tuesday, March 7, 2017,Time: 2p-8p,Event: Fabric Fest,Cost: Free to attend, purchase of fabrics prices will vary

Event Description: Chicago based The Sourcing District  will be on hand to offer unique and hard to find fabrics and other supplies from from around the world at wholesale prices.

Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2017,Time: 5:30p-9:30p,Event:  Acting and Improvisation Workshop,Cost: Free

Event Description: Asset consultant & producer Chu Oparah will help models explore their own story which  can be a phenomenal resource to take you from walking and taking photos to bringing undeniable value to the set of any production.

Date: Thursday, March 9, 2017,Time: 9a-4p,Event:  Knits Only Sewing Workshop,COst: $50 if you attended the Designers Workshop for Beginners Day 1 & 2, $100 if you did not participate in the earlier workshops.

Event Descripion: Take your sewing skills to the next level with the Lynn Barnes, PhD Knits Only Sewing Class.  This 7hr class on the introductory how-to's of basic knit clothing construction and fitting. The class content includes stretch-to-fit, use of ribby for T-shirts, sweatshirts and turtlenecks, lettucing, and a final project using an approved commercial pattern (knit skirts, tops, leggings or pull-on pants). How to construct sweaters and active sportswear will be covered.

Date: Friday, March 10, 2017,Time: 5:30p-8:00p,Event: Pop Up Shop and Clothing Swap,Cost: Free, items cost will vary

Event Description: Purchase samples or place a custom order directly from the designer at our Pop-Up Shop OR clean out that closet just to fill it back up again! Do you have any clothes or accessories that you absolutely love but just may not wear anymore?  Bring those gently used garments and accessories over to the (DE-FI) Clothing Swap and SHOP FOR FREE!  Participants can search through items dropped off by other fashionista's and fashionisto's to replace the items you are trading in.Unclaimed items will be donated to our official non-profit the Circle of Vision Keepers Re-Entry and Recovery Program.

Date: Saturday, March 11, 2017,Time: 9a-2p,Event: Model Bootcamp,Cost: Free

Event Description:  Whether you are seeking modeling as a career or if it's just a hobby this workshop is for you! The Dayton Emerging Fashion Incubator (DE-FI) LLC celebrates beauty in all forms, there are no height or size restrictions and is open to male and females ages 12 and better.

Participants will be equipped with the following skills and knowledge:

Agency Talk, Focus on Inner Beauty, Healthy Living,Hair, Skin, & Nail Care, Runway, and Posing

Date: Saturday, March 11, 2017,Time: 7p-9p,Event: The Taste of (DE-FI)ance Magazine Release Party,Cost: $65

Event Description:  Designers Misti Leigh (iii Creations), Sonya Mills (Kerapa Klothing), Corey Winborn (Designs by Winborn), Edina Ndebele (Endexus Creations), Jamez Novotny (Styles by Novotny), and Megan Antkoviak (Antkoviak) are scheduled to set the runway on FIRE at the Grand Finale of (DE-FI) Fashion Week, The Taste of (DE-FI)ance Magazine Release Party.

Chef Anthony Head will be working one on one with designers, to create
appetizers, (non-alcoholic) drinks, and deserts that not only compliment the origin of the fabric used but he will also draw on his artistic skills by using only ingredients and colors that reflects the design.

Also, for the first time since (DE-FI)ance Magazine launched in 2013,
the cover model was not been preselected! Each model that was selected to participate in this issue of (DE-FI)ance and A Generation of (DE-FI)ance Magazine has an equal opportunity of landing the cover which will be revealed during this event.

All events are scheduled to take place at the
Headquarters of the Dayton Emerging Fashion Incubator (DE-FI) LLC,
721 Springfield St., Dayton, OH 45403 (https://www.google.com/maps/place/721+Springfield+St,+Day...).

Contact
Dayton Emerging Fashion Incubator (DE-FI) LLC
937-416-1388
info@daytonemergingfashionincubator.com
End
Source:The Dayton Emerging Fashion Incubator (DE-FI) LLC
Email:***@daytonemergingfashionincubator.com Email Verified
Tags:Models, Fashion, Designers
Industry:Apparel
Location:Dayton - Ohio - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Dayton Emerging Fashion Incubator (DE-FI) LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share