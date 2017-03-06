News By Tag
Fashion Week Comes Back to Dayton
The Dayton Emerging Fashion Incubator is hosting (DE-FI) Fashion Week March 5-11, featuring workshops, fabric sales, and a fashion meets food finale!
The weeks events are as follows:
Date: Sunday, March 5, 2017, Time: 1p-6p, Event: Designers Workshop for Beginners Day 1, Cost: $87.50 +supplies
Date: Monday, March 6, 2017, Time: 9a-2p,Event:
Date: Monday, March 6, 2017,Time: 5:30p-9:30p,Event:
• Lynn Bartley from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (California)
• Jay Arbetman of The Souring District (Illinois) to source your fabric and other essential supplies
• Lynn Barnes from M. Lynn Barnes Fashion Design Studio(Ohio)
• Corey Winborn, creator of Designs by Winborn (Ohio), learn how to become a successful independent designer from the comfort of your own home
• Della Reams, Visiting Assistant Professor, Miami University (OH) College of Creative Arts, Interdisciplinary Design – Fashion and
Leslie D. Stoel, Professor, Miami University (OH), Farmer School of Business, Department of Marketing and College of Creative Arts, Fashion, learn about Miami University's Fashion Design Co-major right here at home
• Caressa Brown, Owner/Director of the Dayton Emerging Fashion Incubator (DE-FI) LLC, where you will learn what it takes to produce a world class fashion experience.
Date: Tuesday, March 7, 2017,Time: 2p-8p,Event:
Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2017,Time: 5:30p-9:30p,Event:
Date: Thursday, March 9, 2017,Time: 9a-4p,Event:
Event Descripion: Take your sewing skills to the next level with the Lynn Barnes, PhD Knits Only Sewing Class. This 7hr class on the introductory how-to's of basic knit clothing construction and fitting. The class content includes stretch-to-fit, use of ribby for T-shirts, sweatshirts and turtlenecks, lettucing, and a final project using an approved commercial pattern (knit skirts, tops, leggings or pull-on pants). How to construct sweaters and active sportswear will be covered.
Date: Friday, March 10, 2017,Time: 5:30p-8:00p,Event:
Date: Saturday, March 11, 2017,Time: 9a-2p,Event:
Participants will be equipped with the following skills and knowledge:
Agency Talk, Focus on Inner Beauty, Healthy Living,Hair, Skin, & Nail Care, Runway, and Posing
Date: Saturday, March 11, 2017,Time: 7p-9p,Event:
Chef Anthony Head will be working one on one with designers, to create
appetizers, (non-alcoholic)
Also, for the first time since (DE-FI)ance Magazine launched in 2013,
the cover model was not been preselected!
All events are scheduled to take place at the
Headquarters of the Dayton Emerging Fashion Incubator (DE-FI) LLC,
721 Springfield St., Dayton, OH 45403 (https://www.google.com/
Dayton Emerging Fashion Incubator (DE-FI) LLC
937-416-1388
info@daytonemergingfashionincubator.com
