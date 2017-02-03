News By Tag
The Army Women's Foundation Presents Free Summit to Equip, Empower & Engage Army Women
This year's theme is "Evolving Opportunities for Army Women: Equip ~ Empower ~ Engage," and features keynote addresses from former Surgeon General of the Army, LTG Patricia Horoho, USA (Ret.), and Deputy G1, Department of the Army, MG Hugh Van Roosen, followed by two powerhouse panel discussions.
The AWF is humbled to promote public interest in the Army and honor the service of all Army women through programs, research and scholarships. Since 2008, the AWF has awarded over $300,000 in scholarships to Army women - active duty, retired, National Guard, and Reserve - and their children through the foundation's Legacy Scholarship Program.
"With this award my dream to help wounded military service members recover from physical, mental and emotional injury will come true, said Cristian Arreaza, 2016 AWF Legacy Scholarship Recipient. "Thanks to the Legacy award, I will become a better candidate to work for the Department of Veterans affairs and continue to serve my country as a civilian. Thank you for choosing me and helping me reach my goals."
The 2017 Legacy Scholarship winners will be announced at the AWF Summit, where they will have the opportunity to meet the generous supporters who made their scholarships possible, such as Prudential, Sierra Nevada, L3, Walmart, GE, and PenFed Credit Union, among others.
Register to attend the free Army Women's Foundation 9th Annual Summit online at https://AWFSummit.eventbrite.com.
About the US Army Women's Foundation: The US Army Women's Foundation (AWF) is the premier center for educational excellence, the national network for today's Army women and a dynamic advocate for preserving and sharing the history of Army women. The mission of the US Army Women's Foundation is to honor and preserve the service of women in the Army.
