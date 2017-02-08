 
Metrick, new California Wines by Alexander Jules, to be featured at Pebble Beach Food & Wine

 
 
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Alex Russan of sherry label and Spanish import company Alexander Jules has recently launched a new label of California wines he is producing, called Metrick.

Russan sources grapes from various California AVA's; the debut 2015 vintage is comprised of a Mourvèdre from the volcanic slopes of El Dorado in the Sierra Foothills (a region gaining notoriety for this grape), and a Chardonnay, from the cool, wind swept Santa Maria Valley in Santa Barbara County.

The wines are in a lighter, elegant style, aiming for delicacy and aromatic complexity. Russan, essentially a self taught winemaker (having made some award winning wines from home in the past) started Metrick, named after his maternal grandmother, to more intimately explore California's AVAs and possibilities.

Metrick wines will be present at various events this year, including Pebble Beach Food and Wine and The Garagiste Festival in Solvang, both in April.

These releases coincide with new sherry releases and an expanding book of Spanish imports from Alexander Jules.

For any questions regarding Metrick wines, please contact info@metrickwines.com or call (310) 210-6950, or please visit www.metrickwines.com or www.alexander-jules.com.

Contact
Alexander Jules
***@metrickwines.com
End
