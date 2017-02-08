News By Tag
Metrick, new California Wines by Alexander Jules, to be featured at Pebble Beach Food & Wine
Russan sources grapes from various California AVA's; the debut 2015 vintage is comprised of a Mourvèdre from the volcanic slopes of El Dorado in the Sierra Foothills (a region gaining notoriety for this grape), and a Chardonnay, from the cool, wind swept Santa Maria Valley in Santa Barbara County.
The wines are in a lighter, elegant style, aiming for delicacy and aromatic complexity. Russan, essentially a self taught winemaker (having made some award winning wines from home in the past) started Metrick, named after his maternal grandmother, to more intimately explore California's AVAs and possibilities.
Metrick wines will be present at various events this year, including Pebble Beach Food and Wine and The Garagiste Festival in Solvang, both in April.
These releases coincide with new sherry releases and an expanding book of Spanish imports from Alexander Jules.
For any questions regarding Metrick wines, please contact info@metrickwines.com or call (310) 210-6950, or please visit www.metrickwines.com
Alexander Jules
***@metrickwines.com
Feb 08, 2017