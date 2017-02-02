News By Tag
Epinex Diagnostics, Inc. is going to participate in the Bio CEO & INVESTOR CONFERENCE 2017
The company has developed three patented innovative point-of-care products; beyond proof of concept, ready to be manufactured and deployed in the market. The Epinex G1A test for glycated albumin will be used for diabetes monitoring, screening, and diagnostics. It addresses the gap between daily blood sugar testing and HbA1c testing. The Epinex ACR test is an early indicator of renal (kidney) failure that uses a portable, handheld reader device. The Epinex SimplySure PT/INR test is a non-electronic microfluidic PT-INR test that was developed as an alternate to current PT-INR tests that require an external digital device.
About Epinex Diagnostics, Inc.
Epinex Diagnostics, Inc., a private medical company that develops innovative point-of-care diagnostic tests, strives to be at the forefront of new, cutting edge technology. They will be available to meet or set up meetings after the conference.
Contact
Epinex Diagnostics, Inc.
14351 Myford Road Unit J
Tustin, CA 92780
+1 (949) 660-7770
www.epinex.com
