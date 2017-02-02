Epinex Diagnostics, Inc. is going to participate in the Bio CEO & INVESTOR CONFERENCE 2017

End

-- Epinex Diagnostics, Inc., a private medical company that focuses on point-of-care diagnostic tests, announced today that Asad Zaidi, CEO and James McCarthy, Senior Vice President will present at the 19annual BIO CEO & Investor Conference in New York, NY on Feb. 13, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. ET in the Conrad Room at the Waldorf Astoria New York.The company has developed three patented innovative point-of-care products; beyond proof of concept, ready to be manufactured and deployed in the market. The Epinex G1A test for glycated albumin will be used for diabetes monitoring, screening, and diagnostics. It addresses the gap between daily blood sugar testing and HbA1c testing. The Epinex ACR test is an early indicator of renal (kidney) failure that uses a portable, handheld reader device. The Epinex SimplySure PT/INR test is a non-electronic microfluidic PT-INR test that was developed as an alternate to current PT-INR tests that require an external digital device.Epinex Diagnostics, Inc., a private medical company that develops innovative point-of-care diagnostic tests, strives to be at the forefront of new, cutting edge technology. They will be available to meet or set up meetings after the conference.Epinex Diagnostics, Inc.14351 Myford Road Unit JTustin, CA 92780+1 (949) 660-7770