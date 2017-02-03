Celebrating Its 5th Year Anniversary, ScareLA Announces Expansion Plans and a New Venue

Among the Fastest Growing Fan Conventions in the U.S., the Los Angeles Summer Halloween Show's Rapid Growth Propels a Move to the City's Largest Event Venue; The Los Angeles Convention Center to Become the Home of the Hit Con as ScareLA Expands to 200,000 sq.ft. this August 5-6, 2017