February 2017
progeCAD US launches new website

CAD company offering low cost professional CAD aims to make CAD more accessible than ever
 
 
PORTLAND, Ore. - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- progeCAD US,  a leading low cost CAD software company that competes with AutoCAD, announced the launch of its newly redesigned website.

"Our main goal with the redesign was to get back to the roots of our mission statement and open up communication with our clients" says Melissa Peake, progeCAD sales manager.  "We want our site to be clear that our products are designed as an alternative to an expensive software that can be prohibitive towards companies and entrepreneurs.  We have immediate plans to add education, tutorials, and our free school/student site licensing to the website.  The redesign was just step one".

This new website offers an effortless interface to access essential information and features that offers a more comprehensive understanding of the Company's innovative CAD products and add ons. The site has an exhaustive FAQ page, as well as multiple support and help options.  progeCAD US plans on implementing no-cost CAD tutorials on a rolling basis - they will be featured on the website

progeCADs new site will be updated regularly with new tutorials, product information and releases, as well as industry related blog posts.  You can visit the new website at www.progecad.us.  If you are interested in a free CAD license for your school or university you can contact melissa@progecad.us.

Contact
Melissa Peake
progeCAD
***@progecad.us
