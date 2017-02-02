News By Tag
Next Gen® Family The Esquer's Showcased on CBS LA
Paul and Jenna Esquer of Jurupa Valley are a couple with two young kids who work full time. Before they discovered Lennar's Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home, the couple rented a home across the street from Jenna's parents, who help with childcare regularly.
"We used to like to go look at new houses. So we would go. And when they would have a bedroom on the bottom with its own kind of suite, we would joke around that that's where they were going to live," Paul said. While becoming homeowners was at the top of The Esquer's priority list, the couple knew they'd have trouble saving enough money for a down payment.
"It's impossible to save $20,000, $30,000 for a down payment," Jenna said. Since the couple is close with Jenna's parents, they entertained the idea of moving into a new home together. "We knew as soon as we walked in there [a Next Gen® home] that they would absolutely fall in love with it. My dad walked in, sat on one of the chairs and said: 'I'm home.'"
Jim Miller, Jenna's father and the children's grandpa, was completely on board with the plan. "To us, it's a very perfect scenario because we're able to stay under one roof. We have a separate residence, and we're able to be with our grandchildren."
Lennar's Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® design was created to address multigenerational living situations without having to sacrifice privacy. Next Gen® homes feature an attached private suite with its own exterior entrance, living room, bathroom, kitchenette and bedroom, which allows extended families to live together while providing two separate homes and living spaces.
"It gave us the room we need to give them, the space they needed. Everyone could be separate if they want or together when we want to," Paul explained.
Public Relations Director for Lennar's West and Northwest Regions Valerie Sheets elaborated. ""I think if you're looking for that family dynamic, and you want that arrangement, and you want to save money, I think it's a win, win pretty much for everybody," she said.
Watch the full story in its entirety at http://losangeles.cbslocal.com/
Lennar offers Next Gen® homes in dozens of communities across California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Oregon and Washington. To learn more visit http://www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
