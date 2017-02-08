Latin America starts to prepare to receive Chinese tourists

Contact

Berry Whale

Victor Pizarro

***@berrywhale.com Berry WhaleVictor Pizarro

End

-- China, whose engine for economic growth has remained steady at close to 8% per year for several decades, is also the main tourist source market since 2011.In 2016 an estimated 131 million Chinese engaged in tourism activities across the world. At an annual growth rate of 20%, a billion travelers are expected to come from China between 2017 and 2020.These travelers are increasingly demanding more services, more transportation, more hotels and restaurants, while creating a new set of challenges for the entire tourism industry supply chain seeking to attract a segment of these Chinese citizens who want to live new experiences outside of their home country.For Latin America, the statistics for inbound tourism from China still present meager indicators. Nevertheless, a substantial influx of Chinese tourists is expected to arrive in destinations like Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Peru and Argentina.Given this challenging framework where everything remains to be done, Chinese Friendly International, the world leader in awarding the certification of the main tourism quality seals specialized in China's outbound tourism market selected Berry Whale, one of the leading tourism marketing agencies in Latin America, as its strategic partner in Latin America to guide and facilitate the implementation of quality processes to ensure a high quality level of experience for the Chinese tourist in the region.Recently, both organizations concluded a Joint Venture Commercial Agreement to coordinate joint actions to facilitate the increase of tourists originating from China in the main tourism destinations in the region.Both organizations will work as exclusive strategic allies to promote the certification processes related to the Chinese Tourist Quality Seal and QSC Program of the China Outbound Tourism Quality Service Certification in cities, hotels, airlines, airports, tourist attractions and other companies that make up the value chain of the tourism industry.The agreement between the organizations was signed by Victor Pizarro, on behalf of Berry Whale, and by Dr. Kurt Grötsch, in the name of Chinese Friendly International. The latter organization is a partnership with experience in the development and implementation of a comprehensive certification system that facilitates tourist destinations, institutions and organizations the know-how to help them achieve a high-quality experience for Chinese tourists.For its part, Berry Whale is a company with over 10 years' experience in the production and distribution of comprehensive marketing, communication and public relations services to the tourism industry, with specific experience in Latin America. It is recognized in the tourist market for its expertise in the development and implementation of solutions that integrate marketing, communication and technological innovation. It seeks to continue to expand its portfolio of products and services through this strategic alliance.The agreement includes the development of a platform that facilitates the sharing of information about the services offered by Chinese Friendly in Latin America. Among these initiatives is the development of workshops and training events and continuing education seminars and the development of the First Latin American Congress of Chinese Tourism to be held in the second half of 2017 in a capital city of the region.A professional services company primarily dedicated to adapting current tourist offerings to match the needs or preferences of tourists of Chinese origin.Chinese Friendly International provides a very unique communication system, due to its complexity and scope, between the country of origin; the Asian giant; and the tourist destination, thus bringing professionals, companies, institutions and other entities together in order to provide guidance.For further informationChinese Friendly InternationalDr. Kurt Grötsch // info@chinesefriendly.comBerry Whale is a multinational organization dedicated to providing marketing, communication and public relations services to the tourism and hospitality industry.It has a wide portfolio of products and services and, since its foundation in 2006, has served over one hundred public and private organizations worldwide. Its portfolio includes: country brands, destination brands, hotel chains, airlines and other top-tier worldwide organizations.With headquarters in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and operations in Canada, Argentina and Mexico.Berry Whale partners and works in conjunction with other participating companies within the tourism sector in such areas as: specialized media for the tourist industry, media planning and in-house app and Internet software development.For further informationBerry WhaleVictor Pizarro // info@berrywhale.com