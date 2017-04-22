 
News By Tag
* Heal The Planet, HTPDay2017
* SouthFlo Events, HTP
* Save The Planet
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fort Lauderdale
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432

Make Plans NOW to attend Fort Lauderdale's ONLY Heal The Planet Day

A Part of Fort Lauderdale's ONLY Global Earth Day Celebration
 
 
Heal The Planet Day - April 22, 2017
Heal The Planet Day - April 22, 2017
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Heal The Planet, HTPDay2017
SouthFlo Events, HTP
Save The Planet

Industry:
Event

Location:
Fort Lauderdale - Florida - US

Subject:
Events

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Mark your calendars for April 22nd as the producers and sponsors of the 2nd Annual Heal The Planet Day invite you to experience their family fun day. The celebrational offerings brings a full day of entertainment and earth saving tips to the new festival location in downtown Fort Lauderdale's Esplanade Park.

You can look forward to:

·        Live Music
·        Audience judging opportunities during "The Farmer & The Chef" Vegetarian Cooking Competition
·        Enjoy small vegan bites accompanied by organic wines and local craft beers in the VIP Tasting Corner. (Compliments of Zen Bird Vegan Café - available exclusiviely at Island Fusion Grill)
·        Vibe and sway to the beats of Drum Cafe
·        Move your body with mini classes in yoga, pilates and dance
·        A "Kid's  Zone" with free face painting, Arts & Crafts and games
·        Learn BEST practices when growing your own food in the "How To Zone"
·        Treat your palate to offerings from SoFla's best vegan food vendors and so much more…

Where: Esplanade Park |400 SW 2nd Street, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33312 | When: April 22nd, 2017 | Time: 11am – 5pm | Cost: General admission FREE | VIP $25 |RSVP & Tickets - http://bit.ly/HTPdaytix

Bring your lawn chairs and blankets, then get ready to be inspired to make a difference by doing your part to help heal our planet for future generations to enjoy. #HealThePlanetDay #HTPday2017 #AirNFoodSecurity #StartAMovement #SaveThePlanet #PlantSeedsOfChange  #GenerationPlanet #SouthFloEvents #HealThePlanet #HTP

SouthFlo Events is a collective of liked-minded individuals who strive to bring cultural and inspirational events to the South Florida Community through the fusion of music, culture and art with philanthropy. At SouthFlo Events they endeavor to stimulate your senses with the best in art and music, while keeping the environment top of mind to the eco-conscious consumer. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/southfloevents

Heal the Planet – (HTP) is a 501-(c)3 non-profit whose mission is to educate and inspire the next generation of children and adults about the power of their daily choices and the huge impact these choices have on the well-being and sustainability of the planet. (HTP) is committed to real and lasting healing for the planet through education, action, and inspiration.The community aims to inspire, empower, and support individuals and organizations working to heal the planet by providing resources and leadership. To learn how you can make a difference, please visit www.healtheplanet.com

Contact
SouthFlo Events
A Better Concept PR
***@abetterconcept.com
End
Source:Heal The Planet
Email:***@abetterconcept.com Email Verified
Tags:Heal The Planet, HTPDay2017, SouthFlo Events, HTP, Save The Planet
Industry:Event
Location:Fort Lauderdale - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
A Better Concept PR PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share