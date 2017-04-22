News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Make Plans NOW to attend Fort Lauderdale's ONLY Heal The Planet Day
A Part of Fort Lauderdale's ONLY Global Earth Day Celebration
You can look forward to:
· Live Music
· Audience judging opportunities during "The Farmer & The Chef" Vegetarian Cooking Competition
· Enjoy small vegan bites accompanied by organic wines and local craft beers in the VIP Tasting Corner. (Compliments of Zen Bird Vegan Café - available exclusiviely at Island Fusion Grill)
· Vibe and sway to the beats of Drum Cafe
· Move your body with mini classes in yoga, pilates and dance
· A "Kid's Zone" with free face painting, Arts & Crafts and games
· Learn BEST practices when growing your own food in the "How To Zone"
· Treat your palate to offerings from SoFla's best vegan food vendors and so much more…
Where: Esplanade Park |400 SW 2nd Street, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33312 | When: April 22nd, 2017 | Time: 11am – 5pm | Cost: General admission FREE | VIP $25 |RSVP & Tickets - http://bit.ly/
Bring your lawn chairs and blankets, then get ready to be inspired to make a difference by doing your part to help heal our planet for future generations to enjoy. #HealThePlanetDay #HTPday2017 #AirNFoodSecurity #StartAMovement #SaveThePlanet #PlantSeedsOfChange #GenerationPlanet #SouthFloEvents #HealThePlanet #HTP
SouthFlo Events is a collective of liked-minded individuals who strive to bring cultural and inspirational events to the South Florida Community through the fusion of music, culture and art with philanthropy. At SouthFlo Events they endeavor to stimulate your senses with the best in art and music, while keeping the environment top of mind to the eco-conscious consumer. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/
Heal the Planet – (HTP) is a 501-(c)3 non-profit whose mission is to educate and inspire the next generation of children and adults about the power of their daily choices and the huge impact these choices have on the well-being and sustainability of the planet. (HTP) is committed to real and lasting healing for the planet through education, action, and inspiration.The community aims to inspire, empower, and support individuals and organizations working to heal the planet by providing resources and leadership. To learn how you can make a difference, please visit www.healtheplanet.com
Contact
SouthFlo Events
A Better Concept PR
***@abetterconcept.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse