Dr. Kyle J. Linsey Joins Perich Eye Center As Cataract, Glaucoma and Refractive Surgeon
Newest addition to Perich Eye Center medical team has performed hundreds of cataract surgeries and retinal laser surgeries
Dr. Linsey practices in the Perich Eye Center offices in Tampa, New Port Richey, Wesley Chapel, Zephyrhills and The Villages. He is board-certified in Florida and Pennsylvania.
"I'm thrilled to join the highly-respected medical team at the Perich Eye Centers," Dr. Linsey said. "My practice philosophy is simple: Educate my patients as much as possible about their conditions, so that we can partner on establishing treatment plans and goals. My sole focus is an optimal outcome for each patient."
Dr. Linsey is a graduate of the NSU College of Osteopathic Medicine. He holds a B.S. in biology from Nova Southeastern University.
Prior to joining Perich Eye Center, Dr. Linsey was Surgery and Medical Residency Program Coordinator, and Chief Resident in Opthalmology, at Florida Osteopathic Educational Institute. He has performed hundreds of cataract surgeries and retinal laser surgeries.
More information is available by calling (727) 372-1311 or visiting www.pericheye.com.
Perich Eye Center
727-372-1311
***@gmail.com
