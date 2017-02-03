 
Dr. Kyle J. Linsey Joins Perich Eye Center As Cataract, Glaucoma and Refractive Surgeon

Newest addition to Perich Eye Center medical team has performed hundreds of cataract surgeries and retinal laser surgeries
 
 
Dr. Kyle Linsey, providing care that exceeds expectations at Perich Eye Center
Dr. Kyle Linsey, providing care that exceeds expectations at Perich Eye Center
 
TAMPA, Fla. - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Kyle J. Linsey, D.O., has joined Perich Eye Center as a surgeon focusing on medical retina treatment for glaucoma, and cataract and refractive surgery.

Dr. Linsey practices in the Perich Eye Center offices in Tampa, New Port Richey, Wesley Chapel, Zephyrhills and The Villages. He is board-certified in Florida and Pennsylvania.

"I'm thrilled to join the highly-respected medical team at the Perich Eye Centers," Dr. Linsey said. "My practice philosophy is simple: Educate my patients as much as possible about their conditions, so that we can partner on establishing treatment plans and goals. My sole focus is an optimal outcome for each patient."

Dr. Linsey is a graduate of the NSU College of Osteopathic Medicine. He holds a B.S. in biology from Nova Southeastern University.

Prior to joining Perich Eye Center, Dr. Linsey was Surgery and Medical Residency Program Coordinator, and Chief Resident in Opthalmology, at Florida Osteopathic Educational Institute. He has performed hundreds of cataract surgeries and retinal laser surgeries.

"Dr. Linsey is a tremendous addition to our great professional team at Perich Eye Centers," said Dr. Larry Perich (http://www.pericheye.com/73/Dr.-Larry-M.-Perich), company founder. "His well-practiced surgical skills will help many patients overcome common eye problems, and gain greater vision and quality of life in the process."

Perich Eye Centers (http://www.pericheye.com/8/Contact-Us) serve the ever-changing eye care needs of greater Tampa and central Florida through state-of-the-art ophthalmological treatment, and ensuring measured outcomes that meet or exceed patient expectations. Its professional medical staff's expertise is backed by decades of research, education and training. Patient needs are always the guiding force in the clinic's ongoing pursuit of excellence, using the highest standards of quality and ethical values.

More information is available by calling (727) 372-1311 or visiting www.pericheye.com.

