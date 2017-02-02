News By Tag
Canada's top financial advisors revealed
50 Individuals have just been recognized in a list naming the country's premiere financial planners.
Since 2014, Wealth Professional Canada has compiled this annual report featuring the individuals who have distinguished themselves in the past year through increased assets or revenue. This year's selection includes familiar names but also new faces, which shows just how the advisory business is thriving despite the challenging investment environment.
"Just by looking at the numbers, it is clear that Canadian advisors are still bringing in a considerable amount of new business," said David Keelaghan, WPC news editor. "Canada's advisory business is undoubtedly changing as investors across the country continue to show their faith and entrust their wealth management to the professionals."
For the full report see issue 5.01 of Wealth Professional Canada, out now.
To view the list go to http://www.wealthprofessional.ca/
Wealth Professional Canada (WPC) is designed for today's sophisticated financial planning and advice professionals. It focuses on providing practical and accessible advice tailored to the needs of financial service industry professionals. WPC also provides the latest industry news and issues, covering diverse topics such as mutual funds, investment research, estate planning, and tax issues – keeping professionals up to date with industry developments and the latest business techniques.
