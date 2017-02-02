 
Mrs. Edison's Hymn Sing Attracts Huge Crowd; Food Donations Hit Record 5,000 Pounds

 
 
Food Donations Pour In for The Soup Kitchen
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- More than 2,000 people attended the 28th Annual Mrs. Edison's Hymn Sing Tuesday, Feb. 7, and set a new record by donating 5,000 pounds of food to help feed the hungry.

         The event was presented by First Presbyterian Church and sponsored by the Galloway Family of Dealerships to honor the work of Mrs. Mina Edison, wife of inventor Thomas Edison.

         The donated canned goods will benefit The Soup Kitchen of Community Cooperative.

         "We are so thankful to the people of our community who stepped up in this time of great need.  It truly shows the impact that a few people can make in the lives of many," said Organizer Sam Galloway, Jr.  Galloway said the food will be distributed immediately to those in need in Lee County.

Attendees sang hymns with the 60-member Sanctuary Choir of First Presbyterian Church and friends, listened to soloists, and heard a song called "Edison's Phonograph Polka" about Thomas Edison's famous invention.  The song was played by Pianist Barbara Peterson and Organist Eddygrace Bernhard.

Mrs. Edison's Hymn Sing is the first of three annual concerts presented by First Presbyterian Church and sponsored by the Galloway Family of Dealerships to benefit The Soup Kitchen of Community Cooperative.  The second event is "First Celebrates Freedom" July 6 for residents who remain in Southwest Florida during the summer.  The third very popular concert is the "Christmas Carol Sing," scheduled for December 5 to celebrate the Christmas holidays. For more info, visit www.fpcfortmyers.org

Susan Bennett Marketing & Media, L.C.
***@susanbennett.biz
Source:Galloway Family of Dealerships
Email:***@susanbennett.biz Email Verified
Tags:Galloway Family of Dealerships, First Presbyterian Church, Mrs Edison's Hymn Sing
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Fort Myers - Florida - United States
