Neverland Rascals Story Premieres on Hawaii's Russell Da Rooster Show
The Neverland Rascals, by children's author Ted Snyder will be featured during the whole month of February on the Russell Da Rooster children's TV show on Oceanic Channel 6 in Hawaii.
The program segment on the show comes about with Storybook staff's new annual focus on children's literacy as content for the one hour program now in it's 20th year on local cable television. The mission of presenting 'good stories' for young people is helped along by local foundation support from the G.N. Wilcox Trust, the Hau'oli Mau Loa Foundation, and the Hawaii State Foundation on Culture and the Arts with funds from the Hawaii State Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.
"We were fortunate to have Mr. Snyder and his wife Patty walk into Storybook Theatre on a Friday Night and fully appreciate what we are trying to provide for young people", said Storybook Executive Director Mark Jeffers, who also plays Russell the Rooster, "he has a real treasure of a storybook for young readers, with wonderful illustrations."
Snyder says that story ideas have always run through his head and he finally put those ideas on paper, and his first project became this exciting new adventure for kids, The Neverland Rascals.
"The stories I am writing, come from my imagination,"
The Neverland Rascals series is available in print or Kindle book at Amazon.Com. (https://www.amazon.com/
Schedule for Russell on OC 6 Kauai
Tuesday's at 6:00 am 3:00 pm & 6:00 p.m.
Thursday's at 6:00 am 3:00 pm & 6:00 p.m.
Saturday at 8:00 am
Sunday at 8:00 am
