February 2017
Neverland Rascals Story Premieres on Hawaii's Russell Da Rooster Show

The Neverland Rascals, by children's author Ted Snyder will be featured during the whole month of February on the Russell Da Rooster children's TV show on Oceanic Channel 6 in Hawaii.
 
 
KAUAI, Hawaii - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The Neverland Rascals, a new imagining of the magical world created by J.M. Barrie and retold by children's author Ted Snyder will be featured during February on the "Russell Da Rooster" children's TV show on Oceanic Channel 6 in Hawaii.  The audio reading of the book features a fairyland 'Tinkerbell' voice-over by former SNL performer Victoria Jackson and will air each Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday this month.

The program segment on the show comes about with Storybook staff's new annual focus on children's literacy as content for the one hour program now in it's 20th year on local cable television. The mission of presenting 'good stories' for young people is helped along by local foundation support from the G.N. Wilcox Trust, the Hau'oli Mau Loa Foundation, and the Hawaii State Foundation on Culture and the Arts with funds from the Hawaii State Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.

"We were fortunate to have Mr. Snyder and his wife Patty walk into Storybook Theatre on a Friday Night and fully appreciate what we are trying to provide for young people", said Storybook Executive Director Mark Jeffers, who also plays Russell the Rooster, "he has a real treasure of a storybook for young readers, with wonderful illustrations." Dr. Robert Zelkovsky, Storybook's media editor enjoys working with a literacy focus for the show because as he says, "Young people and their parents need to see examples of good stories being read to them so they can pass along the joy of reading".

Snyder says that story ideas have always run through his head and he finally put those ideas on paper, and his first project became this exciting new adventure for kids, The Neverland Rascals.

"The stories I am writing, come from my imagination," he explains, "but many of the stories are taken from real life adventures that I had as a child which I incorporated into the exciting escapades of the Neverland Rascals. Many of the characters in the stories are based upon real kids I grew up with.  There is nothing stranger or more fun than real life," he laughs, "Neverland is one of my favorite stories, so here we are. The stories will never end in Neverland."

The Neverland Rascals series is available in print or Kindle book at Amazon.Com. (https://www.amazon.com/Neverland-Rascals-orphans/dp/09965...)

Schedule for Russell on OC 6 Kauai
Tuesday's at 6:00 am  3:00 pm & 6:00 p.m.
Thursday's at 6:00 am 3:00 pm & 6:00 p.m.
Saturday at 8:00 am
Sunday at 8:00 am

Source:Ted Snyder
