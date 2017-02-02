News By Tag
Mobility on Demand Market worth 276.00 Billion USD by 2025
Mobility on Demand Market categorizes the Global Market by Service Type (e-hailing, Car Sharing, Station-Based, Car Rental), Data Service (Navigation, Information, Payment), Connectivity, Vehicle Type, and Region
Browse 64 market data tables and 61 figures spread through 149 pages and in-depth TOC on "Mobility on Demand Market by Service Type (e-hailing, Car Sharing, Station-Based, Car Rental), Data Service (Navigation, Information, Payment), Connectivity (3G, 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi and V2V, V2I, V2P, V2N), Vehicle Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025"
''E-hailing to be the largest segment of mobility on demand market, by service type"
E-hailing is expected to dominate the mobility on demand market. It solves the problem of the first and last mile connectivity for passengers. E-hailing is predominant in urban areas because of declining trend of car ownership and increasing consumer preference. E-hailing significantly reduces waiting time for taxi and provides precise time using GPS. Consumers towards app based e-hailing owing to its user friendliness, focus on better customer service and innovative pricing system.
"Electric vehicles to be the fastest growing segment in the mobility on demand market, by vehicle type"
The electric vehicle segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Electric vehicles are expected to catch up with IC engine vehicles, which currently dominate the market. The anticipated development of electric vehicles along with autonomous and self-driving cars are expected to change the mobility on demand market landscape as need of driver for mobility will be vanished. Asia-Pacific is expected to have the fastest growing market for electric vehicle due to government incentives and increasing supporting infrastructure.
"Asia-Pacific to have the largest market size during the forecast period"
Asia-Pacific is estimated to dominate the mobility on demand market, and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in Asia-Pacific market is attributed to wide customer base due to dense population and rising urbanization in emerging economies such as China and India. Factors such as increasing urbanization and rising traffic congestion will drive the demand for mobility on demand services. For countries like India and China, the consumer preference is changing and with the rising population, the need for mobility on demand is increasing in order to cater to the increase in the consumer basket.
The mobility on demand market is dominated by a few global players, and comprises several regional players. Some of the key players operating in the mobility on demand ecosystem are Uber Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Delphi Automotive Plc (U.K.), Denso Corporation (Japan), Intel Corporation (U.S.), and TomTom NV (The Netherlands)
About MarketsandMarkets
MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.
MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. MarketsandMarkets covers thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotive and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.
We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.
