NewAge(R) Industries Begins Plant Expansion for More Manufacturing and Warehouse Space
Steel girders and walls are going up at NewAge Industries. The company is renovating 40,000 square feet of space to house new clean rooms, product inspection areas and warehousing, primarily for its AdvantaPure(R) high purity products division.
The need to expand arose primarily from the success of NewAge's AdvantaPure(
"AdvantaPure has come a long way in a relatively short time period," said Ken Baker, CEO, of the division, which was started in 2002. "Our expertise in tubing, hose and fluid transfer solutions positioned us to advise our customers on how to meet their unique challenges in this highly technical market, and now we're expanding to meet this demand and prepare for the future."
NewAge will invest $9.5 million into the project. The area within NewAge's building was previously rented to other businesses for several years – it even housed the local fire department, free of charge, while the firehouse was undergoing renovation – and more recently had been used for NewAge's inventory overflow. The space will consist of 20,000 square feet of ISO Class 7 clean rooms and an equal amount of area for warehousing. Demolition of existing structures within the expanse was completed last fall, and then followed by painting, utility work and other preparations.
The project's next stages involve clean room engineering, design and construction by AES Clean Technology Inc. of Montgomeryville, Pa.
"Knowing the quality centric culture at NewAge Industries, we at AES were honored to be selected by NewAge for the design and construction of their new cleanroom facility," stated Ralph Melfi, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at AES. "During the Basis of Design Phase of the project, NewAge called on their entire team, from Manufacturing to Quality Control and Engineering to Facilities, to participate in the project planning. Process flows, materials of construction and mechanical systems were all challenged and vetted out to be sure that this would be a world class, ISO rated facility designed to deliver the highest quality products to their customers."
NewAge expects to be able to move equipment from its existing clean room manufacturing areas to the newly renovated space during the second quarter of 2017.
Baker noted that because the company has multiple tubing extruders and presses for molded components, the move-in will occur in phases, with one piece of equipment being shutdown, moved, validated and restarted at a time. There will be no production stoppages or shortage of products due to the plant expansion.
This is not the first time NewAge's building has undergone major changes. In recent years the company invested in new lighting, new windows, floor resurfacing, new motors for its manufacturing equipment and air conditioning units, a new roof and a rooftop solar panel array consisting of over 4,000 panels. These panels currently produce half of the company's electricity needs.
For more information on the products that will be manufactured in the renovated space, see AdvantaPure's website at http://www.advantapure.com/
About NewAge Industries
In business since 1954, NewAge Industries manufactures plastic and rubber tubing in reinforced and unreinforced styles. The company offers an overall product quality rating of 99.8%, provides custom extrusion and fabrication capabilities, and services customers worldwide. NewAge Industries maintains a large inventory of tubing and fittings for its core product lines. In 2006, NewAge initiated an ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) for the benefit of both its employees and customers.
The AdvantaPure division of NewAge Industries is ISO 9001:2008 certified and specializes in high purity tubing, hose, Single-Use process tubing manifolds, BioClosure(R)
About AES
AES Clean Technology, Inc. designs, builds and manufactures cleanroom facilities for critical environments. Corporate headquarters including the cleanroom design and construction groups are located in Montgomeryville, Pa. The 80,000 SF manufacturing facility for the AES Pharma Modular Wall and Ceiling System is located in Suwanee, Ga., just outside of Atlanta. For more information, visit the AES website at http://www.aesclean.com or contact Ralph Melfi, VP Sales and Marketing, at 215-393-6810, ext.102, or rmelfi@aesclean.com.
