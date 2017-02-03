 
Industry News





Earn $75 for Your Test Drive at Beechmont Ford

 
CINCINNATI - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Ford is giving away a $50 Visa gift when you visit your local Ford dealer for a test drive and Beechmont Ford is excited to be a part of this event. Beechmont Ford even decided to join in on the fun and grant a $25 Visa gift card for anyone that test drives one of our vehicles. To get these gift cards, you'll have to attend the 2017 Cincinnati Auto Expo on Saturday, February 11th, which goes on from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The 2017 Cincinnati Auto Expo will take place at Duke Energy Center and we're inviting all of you to be a part of it. Not only will you be able to take a look and preview some of Ford's amazing vehicles, but you'll also be able to do what it takes to earn those Visa gift cards for testing driving a new car from Beechmont Ford. When you're at the Cincinnati Auto Expo, take a handshake picture with Charlie Watson and you'll be on your way to that $75. Next, Charlie will sign you up for your Ford gift card. After this, call Beechmont Ford and get a test drive scheduled, or you could schedule your test drive online through our website. Once you test drive your new Ford, you can go spend that $75 worth of Visa gift cards however you want. Simply bring your Ford gift card you got at the Expo to Beechmont Ford when you test drive a new car and we will sign your Ford certificate to claim the Ford gift card and we will mail you the $25 Visa gift card from us at Beechmont. This is a total of $75 with no purchases necessary.

https://www.facebook.com/events/377619905950306/?active_t...
Source:Beechmont Ford
Email:***@ifrog.com Email Verified
Tags:Visa Gift Card, Ford Gift Card, Beechmont Ford
Industry:Automotive
Location:Cincinnati - Ohio - United States
