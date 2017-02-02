News By Tag
Luxe Bloom® Sets the Mood at The Red Door Salon & Spa with Long Lasting Rose Arrangements
Always on the industry's cutting edge, the spas work closely with Luxe Bloom®, the market leader in the luxury preserved flower industry, to add a touch of luxury and elegance to the spas' modern environment. Luxe Bloom takes real Ecuadorian roses—the finest roses in the world—and preserves them using an ancient method that maintains their naturally vibrant beauty for at least 60 days.
"We know our floral saves time and money for luxury operators," said Shelley Rosen. "Now, with the Luxe Bloom Promise, The Red Door Salons & Spas have a uniform floral plan across the nation."
Luxe Bloom's rose arrangements create a brand standard in floral for all 28 Red Door locations. While Luxe Bloom brings the same high quality level of luxury and beauty to each arrangement, the arrangements are one of a kind, helping build a sense of uniqueness in each Red Door.
"We were very excited to work with Luxe Bloom to create a brand standard floral program in all our Red Door locations," said Carolyn Keats, Vice President of Design, Construction and Facilities. "We now have a consistent floral display in key areas in each Red Door."
Contact Luxe Bloom's floral concierge today to begin your custom floral order. Luxe Bloom can be reached at 312-492-7772 or via email at info@luxebloom.com. To order online, visit luxebloom.com.
About Luxe Bloom
Based in Chicago, Illinois, Luxe Bloom, LLC was founded in early 2013 by former Fortune 50 executive Shelley Rosen. Luxe Bloom offers real, long-lasting rose arrangements to luxury business operators and consumers on a monthly recurring basis. Luxe Bloom roses are 100% ethically sourced from Ecuador, producer of the world's finest roses. Luxe Bloom was named a Finalist for the Best Innovative Products Editor's Choice Awards at the 2012 International Hotel, Motel and Restaurant Show and has been featured on NBC's The Today Show and QVC.
In December 2016, the Langham Place New York's Christmas tree, created with 3,500 red, cream and dusty pink roses from Luxe Bloom, was named one of the top 12 hotel Christmas trees by Conde Nast Traveler magazine. The Better Business Bureau magazine featured Luxe Bloom in its January 2017 issue on how to build a trusted brand. Luxe Bloom also has been featured in several hospitality industry publications.
In February 2017, Luxe Bloom was named the official rose of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures® live action adaptation of "Beauty and the Beast," which will open in movie theaters across the country in March 2017. Luxe Bloom's rose arrangements will play a key role in the film's launch and promotional campaign.
View the whole collection at http://www.luxebloom.com. Follow Luxe Bloom news at http://www.newsline360.com/
